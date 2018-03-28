RadioandMusic
News |  28 Mar 2018 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

It's such an honour to sing for a personality like Urmila Matondkar: Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI:  Pawni Pandey, one who's known for her songs like Laila Main Laila, Sweety Tera Drama and many hits recently has given her vocals to Bewafaa Beauty, a track form an upcoming film Blackmail.

Bewafa Beauty features the Rangeela movie lead queen Urmila Matondkar in the track, when asked whether Urmila well suited the track, Pawni says, “Yes she's always been stunning. In this particular track, I have especially loved how she has read the singer's mind and given the expressions. The song did require a 90’s diva and who would be better than Urmila.”

The song has been released under T-Series, Pandey speaks about her collaboration, “My collaboration with T-Series has always been very special. Be it Sahiba from Phillauri or Bewafa Beauty, Bhushan Kumar ji has always shown so much of confidence in me. It's a dream come true to have such great collaborations which have been a major part of most of the Indian music directors and singers.”

Also Read: I want to win a Grammy for my country: Pavni Pandey

Pawni expresses her thoughts on how she feels giving her vocals for Bewafaa Beauty in which Urmila Matondkar is featured, “It's such an honour to sing for a personality like Urmila, I used to dance on Rangeela's track as a kid and used to sing her songs. Never had I imagined that I would get to be her voice one day,” adds the Laila Main Laila singer.

“I got a call from Amit Trivedi's studio that they were working on a track and would like to try my voice for it. I was given a brief to give the 90's feel to the song.  Amit sir asked me to sing it a bit bolder and be more expressive with a lot of nakhras than usual as it was set in a bar plus the lyrics are quite notorious. Amit Sir and Amitabh Sir loved the rendition and we recorded the entire song,” Pawni on the opportunity.

Also Read: Urmila is a massive star, not an item girl: Abhinay Deo

The track has been composed by Amit Trivedi, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, “Amit Trivedi is such a simple and humble person. He and Amitabh Bhattacharya both were present at the recording and were quite supportive. I was a bit nervous as this was my first song with Amit Trivedi and I had told him that it was my dream to work with him. I was worried if he'll like my work or not but he calmed me down and encouraged me to sing the song in my way,” said Pawni.

Lastly, she shares her upcoming plans and projects, “I have sung for a couple of untitled films. I want to be associated with as diverse projects as possible and showcase my versatility.”

