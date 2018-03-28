RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2018 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Harbhajan Maan returns with a single after two years

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor, singer, film producer Harbhajan Maan, has come up with his new single called Kangan. The scintillating video of the song features Harbhajan Maan and the entire production of the song took over two and half years. The song, with the pre-requisites of a chart bursting Punjabi song, is written by legendary Babu Singh Maan, and music by Jatinder Shah. Produced by music label giant, T-Series, the video of the song holds the distinction of being the first to be shot in Athens and Santorini, Greece.

The super hit singer of tracks like Gallan Goriyan, has always been known for his signature style of songs. Quite alike to the Punjabi culture of being spontaneous, the song Kangan too, took shape at a jam session. After seeing very encouraging response to the new creation, Harbhajan decided to take it up and compose a new song for his fans.

 Harbhajan shares, “This song was created during a jam session, and immediately everyone in the room fell in love with its beat and melody. I am very excited to share this song with my fans who I’m sure will appreciate the uniqueness of the song’s sound and lyrics and its video.”

The singer resonates his fans; requests to compose and present songs relevant to the pop genre currently and he was, therefore, planning to make a song that will appeal to the mass audience of India for a while. “Having done so much work previously on the national scene, I was constantly getting requests from fans at shows and through social media to once again produce songs in accordance with the pop genre. I was able to focus less on music because of constant film and tour schedules, but now I am very excited to once again completely work on brand new and exciting music. Kangan is the right step in that direction. I am super excited to bring Kangan to my fans. 

The multi-talented singer expresses his connect and ripe old relations with T-Series. “I had released my first song Gallan Goriyan 20 years ago with Bhushan Kumar. We vibe well and I wanted only him to release my latest single. He heard the song and loved It,” he informs.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who has produced Kangan adds, “Not only have we worked on Gallan Goriyan, we had also produced Harbhajan’s his first film Jee Aayan Nu. So we go a really long way. It’s always great to work with him. Harbhajan’s single is coming nearly after two years, I am sure his fans will lap up the picturesquely shot song.”

Check the song here-

The fact that the song has hit the 2 mn view milestone within a day’s release shows the popularity of the singer.

Tags
Harbhajan Maan T-Series Kangan Gallan Goriyan Jee Aayan Nu Babu Singh Jatinder Shah
Related news
News | 28 Mar 2018

It's such an honour to sing for a personality like Urmila Matondkar: Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI:  Pawni Pandey, one who's known for her songs like Laila Main Laila, Sweety Tera Drama and many hits recently has given her vocals to Bewafaa Beauty, a track form an upcoming film Blackmail.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2018

'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' recreation is a tribute to Kishore Kumar: Raaj Aashoo

MUMBAI: Raaj Aashoo, the one who has composed for movies like Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Lucknowi Ishq, My Friend Ganesha and has worked with legends like Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam has composed songs for an upcoming movie Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2018

Urmila is a massive star, not an item girl: Abhinay Deo

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ‘Mast’ and ‘Chhama Chhama’ Urmila Matondkar will be seen in a special song Bewafa Beauty in the movie "Blackmail". The film's director Abhinay Deo says they were not looking for an ‘item girl’ for this song.

read more
Badla
News | 16 Mar 2018

Irrfan, Amit Trivedi, Divine get together for 'Badla'

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan, composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine will feature together in the Blackmail song Badla.It is the third song to release from the Abhinay Deo-directed movie. A quirky and comic song, it will showcase the hidden anger of Irrfan's character.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2018

Jubin will make you fall for him with 'Sanu Ek Pal'

MUMBAI: Acoustic versions of a song is not an easy task. The most curious part of this is keeping the emotion of the song maintained as that of the original one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series crosses 40 million subscribers; aims quality content

MUMBAI: It’s a big win for the music label T-Series as they have achieved a 40 mn subscriber baseread more

Press Releases
Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC read more

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

Press Releases
BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Venus Worldwide Entertainment gets the recreated version of 'Bin Tere Sanam'

MUMBAI: There’s something magical about old songs, which has the power to revoke memories. With this Venus Worldwide Entertainment bring a recreated...read more

2
Singer Sonu Nigam conferred with a Doctorate

MUMBAI: The famous Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has received his first doctorate from the prestigious Teerthanker Mahaveer University,...read more

3
'Tab Bhi Tu', an amalgamation of emotions

MUMBAI: Tab Bhi Tu, third song from the movie October has been released under Zee Music Company. This is a song to sway you along with those tunes...read more

4
We will focus more on online content: Indian Ocean

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean, the band that is famous for fusion in India will be performing with The Local Train at High Street Phoenix’s Awestrung. “So we...read more

5
Drake's 'God's Plan' tops Billboard

MUMBAI: Drake’s God’s Plan continues to rein Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks. The track released on 16 February 2018 is the fifth...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group