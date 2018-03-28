Harbhajan Maan returns with a single after two years

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor, singer, film producer Harbhajan Maan, has come up with his new single called Kangan. The scintillating video of the song features Harbhajan Maan and the entire production of the song took over two and half years. The song, with the pre-requisites of a chart bursting Punjabi song, is written by legendary Babu Singh Maan, and music by Jatinder Shah. Produced by music label giant, T-Series, the video of the song holds the distinction of being the first to be shot in Athens and Santorini, Greece.

The super hit singer of tracks like Gallan Goriyan, has always been known for his signature style of songs. Quite alike to the Punjabi culture of being spontaneous, the song Kangan too, took shape at a jam session. After seeing very encouraging response to the new creation, Harbhajan decided to take it up and compose a new song for his fans.

Harbhajan shares, “This song was created during a jam session, and immediately everyone in the room fell in love with its beat and melody. I am very excited to share this song with my fans who I’m sure will appreciate the uniqueness of the song’s sound and lyrics and its video.”

The singer resonates his fans; requests to compose and present songs relevant to the pop genre currently and he was, therefore, planning to make a song that will appeal to the mass audience of India for a while. “Having done so much work previously on the national scene, I was constantly getting requests from fans at shows and through social media to once again produce songs in accordance with the pop genre. I was able to focus less on music because of constant film and tour schedules, but now I am very excited to once again completely work on brand new and exciting music. Kangan is the right step in that direction. I am super excited to bring Kangan to my fans.

The multi-talented singer expresses his connect and ripe old relations with T-Series. “I had released my first song Gallan Goriyan 20 years ago with Bhushan Kumar. We vibe well and I wanted only him to release my latest single. He heard the song and loved It,” he informs.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who has produced Kangan adds, “Not only have we worked on Gallan Goriyan, we had also produced Harbhajan’s his first film Jee Aayan Nu. So we go a really long way. It’s always great to work with him. Harbhajan’s single is coming nearly after two years, I am sure his fans will lap up the picturesquely shot song.”

Check the song here-

The fact that the song has hit the 2 mn view milestone within a day’s release shows the popularity of the singer.