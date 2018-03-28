Badshah's special post for Aastha Gill

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah who is rarely seen appreciating people on social media recently took to his handle to praise singer Aastha Gill. This is not it the rapper also took a walk down the memory lane with Gill.

In his quote he mentioned, “I found this girl roughly five years ago. She was young, raw and full of energy. I promised her parents that I’d take care of her and try to make something out of her, if not a star. Five years down the line she is still young and full of energy although not raw anymore. She’s polished her skills and learnt to burn the stage.”

He further adds on how she is the most important person for him and his team of musicians, “She has become the glue that binds #teambadshah. The youngest, most pampered and awesome of all.”

After this, Aastha also took it to her social media to share how grateful she is to have Badshah appreciate her work and post something so special for her.

Badshah who stepped in the industry as a YouTuber will soon be heard in a music video with Aastha Gill. The song titled BUZZ is a pop debut by Aastha which will be released by Sony Music on 5 April.

