Badshah's special post for Aastha Gill
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah who is rarely seen appreciating people on social media recently took to his handle to praise singer Aastha Gill. This is not it the rapper also took a walk down the memory lane with Gill.
In his quote he mentioned, “I found this girl roughly five years ago. She was young, raw and full of energy. I promised her parents that I’d take care of her and try to make something out of her, if not a star. Five years down the line she is still young and full of energy although not raw anymore. She’s polished her skills and learnt to burn the stage.”
He further adds on how she is the most important person for him and his team of musicians, “She has become the glue that binds #teambadshah. The youngest, most pampered and awesome of all.”
After this, Aastha also took it to her social media to share how grateful she is to have Badshah appreciate her work and post something so special for her.
Read Aastha’s post below:
I started my journey with @badboyshah around 5 years back as a new comer into the industry and today I’ve done almost 400 shows worldwide and given 4 major hits for you guys to dance on. And I can very proudly say there is only one man behind this @badboyshah . Today he posted something about me and I couldn’t stop the tears because this was the first time he actually praised me this way. He doesn’t like to express much and I’ve always known that but today he went really loud about how proud he is of me and am still not able to digest. I love you bro and I’ll do everything possible to keep up your pride and tell the world with your head up high that ‘She is My baby sister’. I don’t think I can completely express what I feel on a post so I’ll just cut it short. #Buzz will be the most important song of my life forever and am blessed that it’s with you. Couldn’t have asked for more. Guys get ready. We’ve tried to give in our best P.S. These are two of the first few pictures i have of us
Badshah who stepped in the industry as a YouTuber will soon be heard in a music video with Aastha Gill. The song titled BUZZ is a pop debut by Aastha which will be released by Sony Music on 5 April.
Here is Aastha Gill posing in her debut single -