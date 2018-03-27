'Zhing Thing' would relate to all the boys out there

MUMBAI: Zhing Thing, a Marathi track is set on the background of three friends who are enjoying their life. One would witness a bunch of dance steps being showcased. The fun-frolic, travel and exposure, partying hard together gets on the highlights of the track.

The track has been sung by Rohit Raut, Dhawal Chandwadkar and Vishwajeet Joshi and penned by Vishwajeet Joshi while music has been given by Avinash Vishwajeet. The track is released under Zee Music Marathi.

Click here to view the track:

Mantr, an upcoming film starring Saurabh Gogate, Shubhankar Ekbote and Sujay Jadhav, directed by Harshawardhan is set to release on 13 April 2018.