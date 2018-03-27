RED FM's former RJ hacked to death

MUMBAI: In the early hours of the day, a former RED FM RJ was hacked by two unidentified assailants in Trivandrum's Madavoor district, Kerala. Rasikan Rajesh, 36, who was heading back from a late stage show with his friend, was attacked at his studio by the assailants who barged in breaching the studio security. The area where the incidence took place at around 2 am comes under Pallikal police station limits.

RJ Rajesh moved to Kerala two months ago. Before joining RED FM in the Trivandrum station, the RJ was with Voice of Kerala. He was also a mimic artiste and a folk singer.

The two were rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College hospital by the local residents and the local police but Rajesh who was stabbed with several injurious with a sharp weapon couldn’t survive. His friend who was also attacked is being treated in the hospital.

The police are currently investigating the incident. As per a renowned portal, there is no motive confirmed behind this brutal killing. Also because the former RJ shifted to Kerala in the early days of this year, there is no threatening for killing found.