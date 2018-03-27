RadioandMusic
News |  27 Mar 2018 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' recreation is a tribute to Kishore Kumar: Raaj Aashoo

MUMBAI: Raaj Aashoo, the one who has composed for movies like Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Lucknowi Ishq, My Friend Ganesha and has worked with legends like Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam has composed songs for an upcoming movie Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

While he has recreated Kishore Kumar's hit song Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna which features Karanvir Bohra in the lead role. Raaj Aashoo gives a gist on his recreation, “Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is a more of a tribute than recreation. It’s a tribute to Kishore Kumar and to the rest of the people who had contributed to the track. We have made changes in terms of music while kept sur the same, also the presentation differs. We have recreated Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, in accordance that it well suits the current generation.”

The album Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna comprises of five tracks in it. The other songs are yet to release.

Ashoo has his future plans ready, “My new single will be releasing under T-Series soon. There are also a few film compositions in the pipeline.”

Here’s the original version of the track:

The original version of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna still lingers in the hearts of people, we just hope this recreation does justice to those legends and their work.

