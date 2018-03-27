RadioandMusic
News |  27 Mar 2018 11:36

British singer's album 'Wait and Patience' shot in Goa

MUMBAI: British singer Spencer Maybe will be unveiling his fourth album titled Wait and Patience, which has been shot in Goa, here on Wednesday.

Spencer, a vocalist, will unveil the album along with Swedish guitarist Peter Tegner, Moscow session bassist Denis Petukhov and Mumbai/New York based instrumentalist, drummer and producer Bunny Batliwala at The Finch. 

Wait and Patience has been primarily recorded in Goa and mixed in London. 

Spencer has collaborated with many musicians from all over the world, each representing their own special talent to the collective, facilitating a unique sound of instant familiarity. 

"Who doesn't enjoy a good musical evening in the middle of the week to unwind and cure post-work blues? And if it is about listening to Spencer Maybe and his rock music, the evening cannot get any better," said The Finch Director Sandeep Singh Katiyar.

(Source: IANS)

Spencer Maybe Wait and Patience Peter Tegner Denis Petukhov Bunny Batliwala The Finch Sandeep Singh Katiyar
explore RNM

