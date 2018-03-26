'The Remix' gave us the freedom to create: Kiran Kamath

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s first music reality show The Remix has been witnessing exits. Last week Hawa Hawa singer Prakriti Kakar’s and the master of mash-ups DJ Kiran Kamath were shown the door.

The two battled and stood victorious in the last three week, but the fourth week did not work in their favour. “I would just say it was a bad day for us. We gave our best to the track but it did not work out that day for them (judges). I respect their judgments,” said Kamath.

Every contestant carries a baggage of knowledge from the show they were in; Kamath had the same, “We learnt a lot each day. The Remix gave us the freedom to create what we wanted.”

On being associated with the show he stated, "It was a brand new concept which was introduced to India and I really enjoyed being a part of this show.”

Lastly the DJ reveals that he would be collaborating with composers in the music industry.