RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Mar 2018 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

'The Remix' gave us the freedom to create: Kiran Kamath

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s first music reality show The Remix has been witnessing exits. Last week Hawa Hawa singer Prakriti Kakar’s and the master of mash-ups DJ Kiran Kamath were shown the door.

The two battled and stood victorious in the last three week, but the fourth week did not work in their favour. “I would just say it was a bad day for us. We gave our best to the track but it did not work out that day for them (judges). I respect their judgments,” said Kamath.

Every contestant carries a baggage of knowledge from the show they were in; Kamath had the same, “We learnt a lot each day. The Remix gave us the freedom to create what we wanted.”

On being associated with the show he stated, "It was a brand new concept which was introduced to India and I really enjoyed being a part of this show.”

Also Read: The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Lastly the DJ reveals that he would be collaborating with composers in the music industry.

Tags
Amazon Prime Video The Remix Kiran Kamath Sunidhi Chauhan Amit Trivedi Nucleya Amazon Prakriti Kakar
Related news
News | 22 Mar 2018

Urmila is a massive star, not an item girl: Abhinay Deo

MUMBAI: Bollywood's ‘Mast’ and ‘Chhama Chhama’ Urmila Matondkar will be seen in a special song Bewafa Beauty in the movie "Blackmail". The film's director Abhinay Deo says they were not looking for an ‘item girl’ for this song.

read more
Shilpa Rao
News | 21 Mar 2018

I have been fortunate to work with great people: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Last we heard her when she crooned the iconic Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo for Saba in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, played by Aishwarya Rai. And here she is, singing for Rani Mukerji’s starrer Hichki after one and a half years.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2018

Sunidhi calls Candice Redding Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was so impressed with model-turned-music producer Candice Redding's rapping skills that she called her Nicki Minaj.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk, Latin American and also Bollywood. Currently, also a music teacher in Amity School in Delhi, Ashley is also an indispensable part of many bands.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

I am absolutely thrilled to have sung a song for an Irrfan Khan starrer movie: Divine

MUMBAI: Despite the gloom of receiving news about Irrfan Khan’s illness, one tiny happiness for his fans to watch their favourite actor on screen on 6 April in the movie Blackmail. Badla, a song from the movie was recently released.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

Press Releases
BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and cread more

News
Amazon Prime Music boosts its catalogue with Lahari Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music recently launched benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
Reliance Jio buys stake in Saavn just ahead of Spotify's entry in Indian market

MUMBAI: With world’s largest streaming service, Spotify, announcing its entry in India this Apriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arijit Singh India Tour ends with a power-packed performance

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, the God of Bollywood music industry was to perform at MMRDA Ground, Mumbai and it was definitely meant to be spectacular....read more

2
McCartney remembers Lennon during anti-gun protests

MUMBAI: Veteran musician Paul McCartney, who joined the students in the anti-gun protests here, remembered late legendary singer John Lennon, who...read more

3
Snow Patrol premiere new single 'Don't Give In' via Bbc Radio 2

MUMBAI: Snow Patrol premiere Don’t Give In, the lead single from Wildness, their first record in seven years, via BBC Radio 2. The band conducted an...read more

4
Cardi B rants about her tax money

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B is not pleased with how the government uses her tax money.She suddenly took to her Instagram page to express her frustration...read more

5
First song from 'Aravindante Athidhikal' celebrates ten years of Shaan Rahman

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from Sreenivasan - Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aravindante Athidhikal. Titled Kanne Thaai Malare, this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group