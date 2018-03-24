RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2018 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Vaibhav Kundra collaborates with rapper Badshah

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Kundra, who started singing at the very early age of his life and within no time, has found his passion in the craft. Vaibhav is currently working on a song with rapper and singer Badshah renewing an old classical melody with the modern rap and punk.

A source close to the rapper and singer revealed that this idea is being worked on for two weeks and is suppose to be released around July first week.

Vaibhav who hails from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow had already released his first single under T-Series Punjabi and is leaving no stones unturned to make his upcoming song a massive hit too.

The singer confirmed, “The success of my last song just puts me under the eye of scrutiny hence I do feel pressured but I shall not let that affect my creative process.”

When questioned if he could share things about his upcoming song? The singer smiled and said, “It will be for the audience to find out hence I would not say anything except for that I am very excited.”

The singer did confirm that his last song which went on to become a smashing hit was the inspiration he derived from his childhood. He is currently working on two songs one out of which we know is his creative storm and the second one is with rapper Badshah.

Tags
Vaibhav Kundra Badshah Nawabs Lucknow T-Series Punjabi
Related news
News | 24 Mar 2018

Aastha Gill, Badshah team up again

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah, who have given chartbusters like DJ Waley Babu and Abhi Toh Party, have joined forces again. This time for Aastha's pop debut single titled Buzz.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2018

Raxstar, Amar Sandhu team up for new track

MUMBAI:  Britain-based Indian musician Raxstar is releasing a new track titled Rewind in collaboration with Punjabi artiste Amar Sandhu.The track will be released on Saavn's Artist Originals. 

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

Indian rappers are getting respect, says Raftaar

MUMBAI: Popular for rapping numbers like All Black, Swag Mera Desi, Toh Dishoom and Dhaakad, Raftaar says Indian rappers are getting the admiration they deserve in the country.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

MUMBAI: The sensational YouTube rapper who is ruling the Bollywood music industry with his marvellous talent and songs, Badshah, has turned a producer for a new musical web show Lockdown.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2018

Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa is leaving no space for his fans to divert. Last year the singer gave two big hits Suit Suit for Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Rani for Tumhari Sulu, both were recreated by him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Reliance Jio buys stake in Saavn just ahead of Spotify's entry in Indian market

MUMBAI: With world’s largest streaming service, Spotify, announcing its entry in India this Apriread more

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Don Diablo launches 'FUTURE - Deluxe Edition' with new single 'Believe'

MUMBAI: Dutch hero Don Diablo recently dropped his second album, Future, to great acclaim. The eclectic blend of tracks featured a slew of stunning...read more

2
Cuban music star Ludan takes on the world with new single 'Donde Estas'

MUMBAI: A household name in his native Cuba where he was a famous singer and TV personality, Ludan gave up everything to move to Miami and start...read more

3
Sia shaved Kate Hudson's head for film role

MUMBAI: Actress Kate Hudson says her son and singer Sia shaved her hair to prepare her for role in Sister.Hudson, 38, had to clean shave her head...read more

4
People don't understand the depth of classical music: Radhika Veena Sadhak

MUMBAI: On one hand we think that young generation is not turning towards classical music and then, on the other hand, we actually have people who...read more

5
Creating music for 'Mercury' an adventurous process: Mithoon

MUMBAI: Mithoon says composing music for the Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury, a silent thriller, was an adventurous process for him."When the film came...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group