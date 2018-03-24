Vaibhav Kundra collaborates with rapper Badshah

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Kundra, who started singing at the very early age of his life and within no time, has found his passion in the craft. Vaibhav is currently working on a song with rapper and singer Badshah renewing an old classical melody with the modern rap and punk.

A source close to the rapper and singer revealed that this idea is being worked on for two weeks and is suppose to be released around July first week.

Vaibhav who hails from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow had already released his first single under T-Series Punjabi and is leaving no stones unturned to make his upcoming song a massive hit too.

The singer confirmed, “The success of my last song just puts me under the eye of scrutiny hence I do feel pressured but I shall not let that affect my creative process.”

When questioned if he could share things about his upcoming song? The singer smiled and said, “It will be for the audience to find out hence I would not say anything except for that I am very excited.”

The singer did confirm that his last song which went on to become a smashing hit was the inspiration he derived from his childhood. He is currently working on two songs one out of which we know is his creative storm and the second one is with rapper Badshah.