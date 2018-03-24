RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2018 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Creating music for 'Mercury' an adventurous process: Mithoon

MUMBAI: Mithoon says composing music for the Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury, a silent thriller, was an adventurous process for him.

"When the film came to me and I sat with the director (Karthik Subbaraj), I realised the challenge I was getting into. Creating music for Mercury was an adventurous process for me. I had to recreate music which is metaphorically reflective of the film's narrative, but not the film. It was pretty interesting," Mithoon told IANS.

"He wanted me to create a nine-minute piece where the music with a song...that will incorporate the deeper aspect of the narrative and the dance of the great Prabhudheva," added the Tum Hi Ho composer.

The film also features actor Sananth Reddy.

"I requested our lyricist Sayeed Quadri to retain the word 'mercury' in the song and play around it. The word 'mercury' has to do with dynamism as the song has ups and downs, musically. 

"In the nine-minute piece, there is a part that goes into complete silence for a moment and raises up with zombie dance... of course by Prabhudheva. So yes, it is filled with musical adventure," said Mithoon.

The film will release on 13 April.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mithoon Prabhudheva Mercury Karthik Subbaraj Tum Hi Ho Sayeed Quadri
Related news
News | 13 Mar 2018

Every singer would want to work with Mithoon: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search of something satisfying in music. Finally, his hunt comes to an end with Lo Safar from Baaghi 2.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2018

Adah Sharma happy to make singing debut with Tamil film

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is making her singing and acting debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva's Charlie Chaplin 2.Adah, who last featured in Commando 2 in Hindi and in Kshanam in Telugu, has learnt Carnatic music for 10 years.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2018

Jubin Nautiyal pays tribute to Sridevi on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

MUMBAI: The news of Sridevi’s sudden death, that shocked the entire world, is something people are still not able to get over.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

I was nervous to play my music to Quadri Sahab: Darshan Raval on 'Shab Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval, the young singing sensation has made a place in many young hearts. Thus, him not crooning a romantic number for Valentine’s Day is unimaginable. Thus, to keep up with his fans expectations this year the singer released Shab Tum Ho.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Jubin Nautiyal, Mithoon collaborate for first time

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has teamed up with composer Mithoon for the romantic song titled Tum Mere Ho from the film Hate Story 4. This is their first collaboration.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Reliance Jio buys stake in Saavn just ahead of Spotify's entry in Indian market

MUMBAI: With world’s largest streaming service, Spotify, announcing its entry in India this Apriread more

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

top# 5 articles

1
People don't understand the depth of classical music: Radhika Veena Sadhak

MUMBAI: On one hand we think that young generation is not turning towards classical music and then, on the other hand, we actually have people who...read more

2
Creating music for 'Mercury' an adventurous process: Mithoon

MUMBAI: Mithoon says composing music for the Prabhudheva-starrer Mercury, a silent thriller, was an adventurous process for him."When the film came...read more

3
Kasbo's debut LP 'Places We Don't Know' out

MUMBAI: Today, Kasbo releases his debut album Places We Don't Know via Foreign Family Collective/Counter Records.read more

4
Russell Simmons sued for another alleged rape

MUMBAI: Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has been hit with a $10 million suit accusing him of rape.In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior...read more

5
Aastha Gill, Badshah team up again

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah, who have given chartbusters like DJ Waley Babu and Abhi Toh Party, have joined forces again. This...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group