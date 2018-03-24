RadioandMusic
News |  24 Mar 2018 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Aastha Gill, Badshah team up again

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah, who have given chartbusters like DJ Waley Babu and Abhi Toh Party, have joined forces again. This time for Aastha's pop debut single titled Buzz.

The video of the dance song will feature Priyank Sharma of Bigg Boss fame along with Aastha. 

"Buzz will keep you 'buzz'd'. The song is about a high - that can either be the high of love, family, music, food, work...almost anything. I am so happy working with the best in the industry, my label Sony Music and Badshah. And it doesn't end here, I also have Priyank, and together we promise to keep you 'buzz'd'," Aastha said in a statement.

Directed by Arvinder Khaira, the song was shot over four days.

"When I was offered the song, I knew instantly that it was going to be huge because of its beats. We shot the entire song in Chandigarh so, we were constantly moving from one location to the next. It was a four-day schedule without enough time to even sleep but I enjoyed every bit of it," said Priyank.

(Source: IANS)

Aastha Gill Badshah Priyank Sharma Bigg Boss Arvinder Khaira Sony Music
