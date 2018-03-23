RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Mar 2018 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

Nowadays original songs vanish in a few days: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who is composing songs for upcoming film Do Pal Pyar Ke, says new film tracks have a lesser shelf life as compared to the old times.

Bappi, who is known for introducing synthesised disco music in Bollywood, said in a statement: "Old songs are forever and have been recreated in different languages. People of every generation keep listening to them for years and they like them.

"I have recreated songs like Tamma Tamma. But nowadays original songs vanish in a few days and old ones keep on coming in different versions. Old is gold."

On his upcoming film album, the famed composer said it's a "beautiful" project produced by Manju Bharti under the Vivek Films banner. The film is directed by Partho Ghosh.

"I have given five songs in the film. I have composed all of them, and they are of different genres -- romantic, party, disco, Sufi."

Bappi is known for chartbusters like Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Pag Ghungroo Baandh, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki and De De Pyaar De.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bappi Lahiri Do Pal Pyar Ke Bollywood Tamma Tamma Manju Bharti Vivek Films Partho Ghosh Yaad Aa Raha Hai Pag Ghungroo Baandh Raat Baaki Baat Baaki De De Pyaar De
Related news
News | 22 Mar 2018

Lost Stories create 'Reveal Yourself' for Belvedere

MUMBAI: Independent music today has started getting support in a big way now. For the same cause Belvedere, a vodka brand would launch its new platform ‘Belvedere Studio B’ with Bollywood fame Sidharth Malhotra.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2018

Our motto is to work on original content: Delhi Indie Project

MUMBAI: Delhi Indie Project also known as ‘Dilli Wala Band’ have their names carved in the space of ‘live arena’. The band which hails from Delhi is a blend of Jazz, Rock, Funk and Latin music. They have composed for Jalpari an award winning film.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk, Latin American and also Bollywood. Currently, also a music teacher in Amity School in Delhi, Ashley is also an indispensable part of many bands.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

Recreation of 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' was a surprise for my dad: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: It’s not an easy task for a star kid to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially when the father happens to be a legend. Same has been the case with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of the melody king Kumar Sanu.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2018

Everyone wants to be a DJ today: Prayas of Switchers

MUMBAI: Earlier every young boy wanted to be a cricketer or an actor, but off late the trend of becoming a DJ has also been added to the wish list.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Thwink launch 'Duck Se Dude' this cricket season

MUMBAI: BIG FM continues to deliver clutter-breaking original content, on-air and digitally onceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shawn Mendes returns with new single 'In My Blood'

MUMBAI: After teasing the track earlier this week, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes returns with the triumphant new single In My Blood...read more

2
Kasbo's debut LP 'Places We Don't Know' out

MUMBAI: Today, Kasbo releases his debut album Places We Don't Know via Foreign Family Collective/Counter Records.read more

3
Luvian delivers brand new 'A Time and Place' EP

MUMBAI: Luvian delivers his A Time and Place EP, which includes brand new single Rooms featuring UK singer and songwriter Amber, both out now via...read more

4
'No Game' is about my personal experience of getting nervous around girls: Aarya

MUMBAI: When platforms like AIB and Bacardi come together to present new talent, it is bound to create buzz. After a chart bursting Udd Gaye and...read more

5
Red Bull Music Academy reveals selected music makers to attend 2018 edition in Berlin

MUMBAI: In September, the world-travelling Red Bull Music Academy returns to the city where it all began in celebration of its 20th anniversary. A...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group