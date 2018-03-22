The Girl With The Guitar is all set to perform at Mumbai FanFest

MUMBAI: Thanks to various platforms available, music lovers get acquainted with lot of talent. One such sensation is Ritu Agarwal, also known as ‘The Girl With The Guitar’.

“I started my YouTube channel way back in 2011, but never posted anything. It was only in 2015 end-2016 beginning and it all began. It started as a hobby, but now it’s got momentum.”

Ritu has a formal training in classical music and she has a degree in it too. She shares, “I started learning music at the age of 6 and ever since, I have continued learning music. Later, I did my masters in Indian Classical Music and have learnt Kathak too.”

What sets Ritu apart from the rest, is her ability to play most of the instruments, “I can play tabla, keyboard, Piano. I haven’t learned playing guitar professionally but learnt it from my elder brother. I try and showcase my talent and ability to play all the instruments.”

Currently, Ritu is a part of Qyuki Digital’s roster of artistes and she is more than happy about it. “Certain projects need management and you can’t have it better than Qyuki. As, everything is taken care of, I just need to focus on my work. So, it is certainly beneficial,”she adds.

The multi-talented artiste will be next performing at the Mumbai FanFest 2018 and she is thrilled about it, “Performing live is something else, as it connects with your fan base directly. However, it’s the virtual world that has helped me create and develop my fan base,” says the artiste, who is extremely popular on YouTube. Her subscriber base of 8,57,718 subscribers and 100,000,000+ views till date.

According to Ritu, the greatest differentiating factor about her has been, “It wasn’t a conscious decision, but most of my songs on my channel are all male songs. I just take a song and make it my way.” Ritu’s cover of Bulleya has over 35 million views on YouTube.

She signs off saying, “There is no cover planned currently, as I am occupied with my live performances. But something soon and something experimental.”