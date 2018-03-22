RadioandMusic
News |  22 Mar 2018 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sajid Wajid Shaikh collaborates with 14 musicians for his exhibition

MUMBAI: Contemporary visual artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh is all set to present Amygdala Anomalies, his second solo exhibition. Developed over the course of three years, this audio-visual project sees him giving shape to fourteen otherworldly creatures. Bringing them to life is a collaboration with fourteen musicians and sound designers who interpreted every character sonically, evoking their sounds, surroundings and state of existence.

“As an experiment, Amygdala Anomalies seeks to explore the constant conflict between fear and fascination - invoked by the unseen, unheard and unknown,” said Sajid. With music being a key component of the project, Sajid reached out to a host of exciting talents for collaborations. And the final set of fourteen tracks, created exclusively for this project, turns out to be as surreal and fascinating as the creatures who inspired them.

The featured artists which include Colorblind, Cosmic Attic, Cowboy and Sailorman, Echofloat, Jamlu, Kalab, Lawntuba, Maua, Parag, Riatsu, Sujit, Spryk and Zanuski. Now here’s an interesting thing, guests will be given a link through which they can access all the soundtracks on their phones. They can then walk around the space and experience all the fourteen artworks, each displayed on a plasma screen, along with the tracks that were created for each of them.

The other elements of the three-day exhibition include an audio-visual segment every half an hour featuring one artwork along with its soundtrack and three ‘secret’ performances by Lawntuba, Zanuski and Cowboy and Sailorman. The show’s sound will be powered with Cerwin Vega, CVE loudspeakers that feature 1000 watts of Class D Power. ‘Amygdala Anomalies’ will be held from from 30th March to 1st April 2018, 2 – 10pm at Lab Studio, 13/B-C, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Sajid Wajid Shaikh
