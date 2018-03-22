Raxstar, Amar Sandhu team up for new track

MUMBAI: Britain-based Indian musician Raxstar is releasing a new track titled Rewind in collaboration with Punjabi artiste Amar Sandhu.



The track will be released on Saavn's Artist Originals.



With lyrics in both Punjabi and English, Rewind is a fusion of Punjabi sounds with British rap for a catchy interpretation of long-lasting relationships with a rich history.



Raxstar has songs like Jaaneman, Sun Raha and Ankhiyaan to his credit, while Sandhu has created tracks like Viyah Nu and Maade Time.



"I wanted to create something that was anthemic in nature and can transcend genre boundaries," said Raxstar, who has earlier collaborated with Indian rapper Badshah on the song "Bandook".



"The world is a lot smaller now, thanks mostly to the internet. So, creating a sound which is representative of who I am and where I am from was imperative. It's exciting to partner with Saavn with their global reach and integrity to allow our song to connect with such a large potential audience," he added.

(Source: IANS)