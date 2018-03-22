All kinds of religious people are equally unreasonable: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Irked by a social media user who asked him if Shia and Sunni were different religions, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said all kinds of religious people were ‘equally unreasonable".

He made the comment as part of a chain of tweets after the social media user asked Akhtar, "Is Shia and Sunni different religions Javed Akhtar? #JustAsking."

The celebrated writer, who is quite vocal about his views on socio-political issues, said, "Your question about Shia and Sunni reminds me of a very famous dialogue from a film ‘Gone With The Wind' and it was, 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn'."

Journalist Arnab Goswami joined the conversation by questioning Akhtar, "But where is the answer,” to which Akhtar wrote, "It is for them to decide whether they are from the same religion or not doesn't interest me. So what if they are and so what if they are not. I believe all kind of religious people are equally unreasonable. Is that clear enough Arnabji or the nation still wants to know something."

On that, Goswami hit out at Akhtar saying, "Easiest way to escape (run away) from question that don't suit you. Otherwise you are badly known for unwanted advice, decision and conclusions. And yes, the nation still wants to know many things but that you would not like to face for sure."

Akhtar also got engaged in a Twitter argument with another user who raised a question on the feasibility of having ‘Aamir Khan, a Muslim, play (a part) in most ancient and sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata’.

Akhtar abused the user, asking him ‘which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country’.

(Source: IANS)