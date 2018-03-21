'Theher Ja' is a song for a drive: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik’s wish of singing for Varun Dhawan is finally fulfilled by October's Theher Ja. But, how he actually bagged the song is an interesting tale.

“Varun Dhawan tweeted asking who should be the voice of his upcoming movie October. The answers had multiple singers’ names but his and my fans flooded his Twitter account with my name. This was something unbelievable,” said the Besabriyaan singer.

“We were planning a collaboration for a long time. One day I got a call from Varun and he asked me to sing for him in October. I was happy that finally after several tries this is happening, my dream is coming true. 4-5 days before the song was ready I met him one fine evening. He described what the song is based on and asked me to give it a try,” continued the singer.

Theher Ja is not a love song, while the composer Abhishek Arora and producer Shoojit Sircar were looking for something not romantic but soothing. Malik was then told that this song is very much close to the theme of the movie and he has to sing it in the most soulful way.

“I then got on the recording of the song. As I heard the song and the tune, I fell in love with it, it was just so soothing. This is not a ‘love love’ song, but a song for a drive. If you hear the song, it has my soft singing and for this, I had to modulate my voice too. Also at the end of the song, I have used falsetto (used to occupy the frequency range just above the modal voice register) and I am glad that singers get a chance to be creative,” said the Tere Mere hitmaker.

Well, the singer who entered the music industry with a wishlist shares the same with us, “I wanted to work with Rahman Sir and Varun which finally happened with Robot 2.0 and October respectively. I also want to work with Pritam Sir, I haven’t done that yet. Talking about vocals for an actor, I wish to sing for the best romantic actor Shah Rukh Khan. Being a romantic singer and singing for a romantic actor, I think it will be the best collaboration.”

The singer will soon be coming with a single that will also feature him in the music video. About Bollywood projects, he has some movies in the pipeline, out of which Baazaar a Gauravv K. Chawla movie is an upcoming one.