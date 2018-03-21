RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2018 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari and Kailash Kher to shoot their first video together

MUMBAI: Believe In You hitmaker Raja Kumari and the legendary Kailash would be collaborating for a reality show on Zee5 titled Lockdown. Here they will get 24 hours to reproduce two old songs, record and shoot them.

Other pairs on the show are rapper Raftaar with YouTuber TB, composer duo Sachin-Jigar with Shirley Setia, rapper Badshah with Jonita Gandhi and singer Papon with Sonu Kakkar.

Recently the duo, Kailash Kher and Raja Kumari were spotted at the Norbulingka Institute in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, shooting for the show. This definitely happens to be their first ever video together. Well but the duo has kept the story under wraps, something that has increased the amount of curiosity amongst their fans.

Tags
Raja Kumari
Related news
News | 14 Mar 2018

As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

MUMBAI: The sensational YouTube rapper who is ruling the Bollywood music industry with his marvellous talent and songs, Badshah, has turned a producer for a new musical web show Lockdown.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Talent has no gender: Ustad Maa Zila Khan

MUMBAI: Women’s day will be celebrated across the world. However, there are issues, big and small, that are still nagging the women community. Equal right is the basic most cause, which all advocates of gender equality fight for. Some fight through activism, some through art.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it.

read more
News | 09 Feb 2018

Raja Kumari, Teri Miko to headline HolyDistrict 2018

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari and DJ Teri Miko will be performing at music fest HolyDistrict 2018. The second edition of Holi music festival by Capital Group will be held on 2 March at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, read a statement.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Hard Kaur wins MTV Europe Music Award

MUMBAI: Singer Hard Kaur who is still remembered for her super hit song Glassy has bagged Best Indian Act award at MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. The singer/rapper was nominated for the album The Rising Mix Tape Vol. 1.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Shemaroo Entertainment

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gadread more

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alison Wonderland reveals collab with Trippie Redd ‘High’

MUMBAI: Shortly after announcing her 14-track LP, titled Awake, Alison Wonderland shares yet another banger from the project, which features 18-year-...read more

2
I have been fortunate to work with great people: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Last we heard her when she crooned the iconic Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo for Saba in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, played by Aishwarya Rai. And here she...read more

3
Rahman launches Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series

MUMBAI: Oscar winning AR Rahman, on the occasion of World Poetry Day on Wednesday, launched lyricist Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series, via which...read more

4
Amitabh gives A-Capella twist to 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye'

MUMBAI: The iconic song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye from the 1957 film Pyaasa has got an A-Capella twist by megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special music...read more

5
Logic’s Bobby Tarantino Ii Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy®-nominated artist Logic – among the top streaming artists in the world with billions of streams to date – rockets to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group