Raja Kumari and Kailash Kher to shoot their first video together

MUMBAI: Believe In You hitmaker Raja Kumari and the legendary Kailash would be collaborating for a reality show on Zee5 titled Lockdown. Here they will get 24 hours to reproduce two old songs, record and shoot them.

Other pairs on the show are rapper Raftaar with YouTuber TB, composer duo Sachin-Jigar with Shirley Setia, rapper Badshah with Jonita Gandhi and singer Papon with Sonu Kakkar.

Recently the duo, Kailash Kher and Raja Kumari were spotted at the Norbulingka Institute in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, shooting for the show. This definitely happens to be their first ever video together. Well but the duo has kept the story under wraps, something that has increased the amount of curiosity amongst their fans.