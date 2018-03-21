Music helps elevate the therapy session: Jenisha Shah

MUMBAI: Neerja Birla’s Mpower, aims at empowering people dealing with mental health and disorders. Mpower has always believed that music has a healing power with and they've tried making the best of it at their workshops, campaigns and therapies. To get a brief closure about the power of music in therapies we spoke to Jenisha Shah who specializes as a Clinical Psychologist at Mpower.

“I use excessive art, dance, drama in my therapy. Music helps elevate the whole therapy session. It gives so much understanding to the client. There are times when clients complain, they are very anxious initially, there is so much going on their mind so music really helps them to get grounded,” explains the therapist.

Jenisha shares what she has to be particular about, “You have to be very careful with the kind of music you play. I have to be very particular when I am researching the on music because there are certain songs that can really move you or can bother you when in a different state of mind. Music is very research oriented and is a strong intervention to help different sorts of people with psychological concerns like anxiety, stress levels. We also ask the clients to pick up a song as to what they feel at that moment of time. ‘Talking therapies’ with the clients turn out to be difficult but if you give them music or ask them what kind of music they want to hear at that moment, it gets easier.”

We all hit the gym or have different types of exercises which we carry on, but ever thought of an exercise happens to be ‘musically related’, Well Jenisha conducts such exercises, “ I use music to help me for the therapy I am doing. When I work with children, some of them like to make their own music. At times I give them a probe and they start clapping , then I tell them to play music using their body, a beatbox sound, sound created by tapping their feet’s and thighs. This really helps them use their body, also body- awareness comes around with a lot of movement vocabulary. Certain clients feel that this particular music calms them down. At times I give them a song and ask them to change it and make it sound a little fun,” explains Shah.

“Music helps a lot in relaxation, it helps in visualization, it’s like an ade in changing your thought process. The beat, the sound, pitch of the music and the rhythm changes the way you are feeling at that time,” ends Jenisha.

