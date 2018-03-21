RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2018 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

I have been fortunate to work with great people: Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao
Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Last we heard her when she crooned the iconic Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo for Saba in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, played by Aishwarya Rai. And here she is, singing for Rani Mukerji’s starrer Hichki after one and a half years.

Commenting on her unintentional hiatus, Shilpa Rao says, “These hiatuses are not actually planned, as movie releases are not in our hands. So, as and when the movie releases, our songs are heard. Like Bang Bang was supposed to release in 2013, but by the time it released it was 2014.”

Her new song that has released is for Rani Mukerji’s movie Hichki, called Phir Kya Hai Gham. The song is about how one shouldn’t give up on their dreams no matter what the hurdles. The song is a part of the narrative and not a lip sync song. “When I was first approached for the song, I didn’t know it was for a Rani Mukerji starrer, but only after I recorded the first draft did I know the movie and the actress,” says the singer who has been the musical voice for actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan in the past.

Shilpa Rao’s first song that released was for movie Anwar in 2007 and she won her first Filmfare in 2009 for the song Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno. Her journey has graduated from talent hunt contest to singing for jingles to playback singing. Speaking about her journey, “I have been fortunate to meet, interact and work with great people. It has been a learning experience and great journey.”

She has also taken formal training from Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan on which she says, “I am really blessed. Whatever I sing today is because of him, Hariharan Uncle (noted singer Hariharan) and my father. It was Hariharan uncle who took me to Ustadji and I am forever grateful to him for that, as Ustadji’s training has done miracles for me.”

Shilpa is also one of the rare singing talent currently, who has worked with varied music composers. Be it the legendary Ilyaraja for Paa or currently with Jasleen Royal for Hichki or Amit Trivedi for Lootera, Shilpa has worked with the best. She shares, “It is a fulfilling experience to have worked with each of them. The styles are different, but at the end of the day one thing stands common with all the composer is that all of them want their song to sound great.”

Shilpa has also been part of Coke Studio and is one the rare singers to have been part of Coke Studio Pakistan too. She is also looking forward to her new single, on which she says, “I am working towards my single with music composer Sudhanshu. It should be out after I am back from US tour, which I start in April.”

She is glad about the resurgence of non-film music in the industry, “I think its great and definitely something that industry needs. It’s a great development and I hope it progresses further.”

Tags
Shilpa Rao Aaj Jane ki Zid na Karo Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Aishwarya Rai Deepika Paudkone Vidya Balan Rani Mukerjee Ilyaraja Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Hariharan Amit Trivedi Jasleen Royal Khuda Jaane Bachna ae Hasseno Paa Anwar Filmfare Coke studio
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2018

Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a perfect ode to the versatile singer.  

read more
News | 19 Mar 2018

Madhuri's fluid grace missing in Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen'

MUMBAI: Let's not mince words. Jacqueline Fernandez is a very beautiful girl with a svelte figure. But she is no Madhuri Dixit. Not by a long shot.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2018

Sunidhi calls Candice Redding Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was so impressed with model-turned-music producer Candice Redding's rapping skills that she called her Nicki Minaj.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

I am absolutely thrilled to have sung a song for an Irrfan Khan starrer movie: Divine

MUMBAI: Despite the gloom of receiving news about Irrfan Khan’s illness, one tiny happiness for his fans to watch their favourite actor on screen on 6 April in the movie Blackmail. Badla, a song from the movie was recently released.

read more
Badla
News | 16 Mar 2018

Irrfan, Amit Trivedi, Divine get together for 'Badla'

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan, composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine will feature together in the Blackmail song Badla.It is the third song to release from the Abhinay Deo-directed movie. A quirky and comic song, it will showcase the hidden anger of Irrfan's character.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Shemaroo Entertainment

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gadread more

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahman launches Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series

MUMBAI: Oscar winning AR Rahman, on the occasion of World Poetry Day on Wednesday, launched lyricist Irshad Kamil's INK Band music series, via which...read more

2
Amitabh gives A-Capella twist to 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye'

MUMBAI: The iconic song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye from the 1957 film Pyaasa has got an A-Capella twist by megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special music...read more

3
Logic’s Bobby Tarantino Ii Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy®-nominated artist Logic – among the top streaming artists in the world with billions of streams to date – rockets to...read more

4
Singer Soumita Saha dedicated a song to Alka Yagnik on her Birthday

MUMBAI: 'You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming’, said Pablo Neruda. No matter how much experiments are performed with...read more

5
Industry biggies support Harsheep Kaur's solo UK tour

MUMBAI: The renowned Bollywood playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, who has given the industry hits with her soulful voice is all set to go on her first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group