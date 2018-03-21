12-year-old musician Steven Samuel Devassy loves Carnatic and Western music

MUMBAI: A boy all of 12, showed his genius at very age of two, when he “played with stones when other kids would sing” in his own words. Steven Samuel Devassy has been a child prodigy and 10 years later, continues to startle the audience with his mastery over rhythm.

Son of Samuel Devassy, who is a violinist and nephew of Stephen Devassy, the known pianist, Steven was spotted by none other than the legendary Sivamani and thereon, the legend took a massive liking for this wonder kid and presented him at many of his own concerts.

The prodigy says that he practices every day, “I try and practice two hours of the drum, then two hours for Mridangam and now I have started to learn vocal too from S V Ramani sir. I do all this, along with my studies and school. This is because I love playing drums. I have been playing since I was two years old, and seeing my interest my father got me my own kid drum set. I have been learning drums locally from Ashok Sir.”

Recently the wonder kid performed at Mumbai Drum Day on 15 March along with the legend Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and star Gino Banks. When asked his experience, he says, “I was very happy to get a chance to perform at Mumbai Drum Day in Mumbai recently. I Keep traveling to Mumbai for performances.”

Apart from his cuteness quotient, Steven’s talent is getting noticed by one and all. He played at TEDx at the tender age of 7, of the many other prestigious platforms.

The drumming sensation gives credit to his parents, Stephen and Beena, “My parents encourage and support me a lot. “

For the young, he needs a lot of inspiration, and he does look up to many drummers like Tony Royster, Jr Steve Smith and Dave Weckl. He also adds, “I love listening to Carnatic music along with the western music.”

Ask him about his future plans and Steven says, “When I grow up, I would want to be a drummer, As of now I practice every day.”

Along with amazing the world with his drumming skills, Steven has been a part of the choir in the church and singing solo concerts at his school in Chennai. He also recently sang a song called 10000 Reasons, which garnered over 10 million views.