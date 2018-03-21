RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2018 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

12-year-old musician Steven Samuel Devassy loves Carnatic and Western music

MUMBAI: A boy all of 12, showed his genius at very age of two, when he “played with stones when other kids would sing” in his own words. Steven Samuel Devassy has been a child prodigy and 10 years later, continues to startle the audience with his mastery over rhythm.

Son of Samuel Devassy, who is a violinist and nephew of Stephen Devassy, the known pianist,  Steven was spotted by none other than the legendary Sivamani and thereon, the legend took a massive liking for this wonder kid and presented him at many of his own concerts.

The prodigy says that he practices every day, “I try and practice two hours of the drum, then two hours for Mridangam and now I have started to learn vocal too from S V Ramani sir. I do all this, along with my studies and school. This is because I love playing drums. I have been playing since I was two years old, and seeing my interest my father got me my own kid drum set. I have been learning drums locally from Ashok Sir.”

Recently the wonder kid performed at Mumbai Drum Day on 15 March along with the legend Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and star Gino Banks. When asked his experience, he says, “I was very happy to get a chance to perform at Mumbai Drum Day in Mumbai recently. I Keep traveling to Mumbai for performances.”

Apart from his cuteness quotient, Steven’s talent is getting noticed by one and all. He played at TEDx at the tender age of 7, of the many other prestigious platforms.

The drumming sensation gives credit to his parents, Stephen and Beena, “My parents encourage and support me a lot. “

For the young, he needs a lot of inspiration, and he does look up to many drummers like Tony Royster, Jr Steve Smith and Dave Weckl. He also adds, “I love listening to Carnatic music along with the western music.”

Ask him about his future plans and Steven says, “When I grow up, I would want to be a drummer, As of now I practice every day.”

Along with amazing the world with his drumming skills, Steven has been a part of the choir in the church and singing solo concerts at his school in Chennai. He also recently sang a song called 10000 Reasons, which garnered over 10 million views.

Tags
Steven Samuel Devassy Sivamani Stephen Devassy Samuel Devassy Ustad Taufiq Qureshi Mridangam Gino Banks Tony Royster Jr Steve Smith and Dave Weckl 1000 Reasons
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2018

Hoping 'metal' as a genre gets better audience: Nishant Hagjer

MUMBAI: Apart from being from one of the most beautiful regions in India, North East has also produced some unique musicians. One such musician is up and coming drummer Nishant Hagjer. Nishant is born and brought up in Guwahati and currently resides in Delhi.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Marathi music industry is still in an evolving phase, but is going in the right direction: Sarang Kulkarni

MUMBAI: Sarang Kulkarni, a young sarod player who is a familiar name in the Marathi music industry, took his sarod lessons from his father Pandit Rajan Kulkarni from an early age.  Along with going through a journey of being an accomplished sarod player, Sarang is also en route being a music com

read more
News | 09 Jan 2018

Local to global story of percussionist Deepak Bhatt

MUMBAI: Born in a poor family Deepak Bhatt always believed that he was born into music. This belief moulded him into one of the most renowned masters of percussion. He developed a fetish for playing Dhol at a very early stage in life.

read more
carnatic
News | 05 Jan 2018

My audience is my award: Grammy-winner Vikku Vinayakram

MUMBAI: For Grammy Award-winning Indian percussionist T.H. Vinayakram, fondly known as Vikku Vinayakram, the audience is his award and he performs keeping its taste in mind at every concert.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2017

Sivamani is one of the best percussionists we have in our country: Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Percussionist Sivamani who is known for his versatility in music is all set to appear on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Star Plus show Ted Talks India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Shemaroo Entertainment

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gadread more

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Soumita Saha dedicated a song to Alka Yagnik on her Birthday

MUMBAI: 'You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming’, said Pablo Neruda. No matter how much experiments are performed with...read more

2
Our motto is to work on original content: Delhi Indie Project

MUMBAI: Delhi Indie Project also known as ‘Dilli Wala Band’ have their names carved in the space of ‘live arena’. The band which hails from Delhi is...read more

3
5 things you didn't know about Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: She’s the one who’s hit track Saturday Saturday has been ruling the dance floor, the one who has captured attention with her track Iski Uski...read more

4
Jury shares thoughts on Artist Aloud Music Awards

MUMBAI: There has been significant growth in the space of Independent music and Artist Aloud, a Hungama property celebrates this success. They have...read more

5
CID announces launch of new 'Bad For Me' EP

MUMBAI: New York producer CID has today unleashed his brand new Bad For Me EP coming through Don Diablo’s famed Hexagon’ label. The Grammy award...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group