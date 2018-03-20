Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a perfect ode to the versatile singer.

Alka Yagnik, a name that has been rocking the Hindi film industry for over three decades, enters her 52nd year today. She was spotted by none other than the biggest showman of Hindi film, Raj Kapoor, who heard her sing and sent a recommending letter to music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal for her. She sang her first song in 1980, when she was still a teenager, for the music composer Raj Kamal. However, her biggest break came in 1989 with the film Tezaab, in form of the song Ek Doh Teen, which made both Alka and Madhuri Dixit overnight sensations.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for Alka. Today, after 35 years in the industry, she boasts to have sung for almost all composers, given playback to almost all leading actresses, with a compilation of over 2000 songs till date. She along with Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, Sonu Nigam, were the leading most singers of 90s and early 2000s. From legendary music directors like Kalyan ji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to Nadeem Shravan, Anu Malik, A R Rahman, Alka gained the status of being the most prolific singer in the music industry in her era.

A two-time recipient of National Award, the songstress holds a unique record of having maximum nominations in Filmfare Awards for a staggering 32 times of the 35 years she has been singing. She won the award for seven times, sharing the record with legendary Asha Bhosle. She also holds another record with the legend Asha Bhosle, of being the only nominee in the category of Female Playback Singer, as in the year 1994 she had four solo nomination and the fifth one was with Ila Arun. The fifth nomination eventually fetched her award with Ila Arun for the song Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak.

The new age singers wish her a very Happy Birthday!!

Ankit Tiwari: I have never worked with her but would love to, if and when there is a favourable situation. I have been a big fan of hers and will always remain so.

Abhijeet Sawant: My favourite song of Alka Yagnik is Agar Tum Sath Ho Toh. After being in the industry for such a long-time and giving us so many hits, these songs seem to be so fresh and innocent as if a young girl is singing. I am amazed to see such a veteran singer being so adaptable. Wish her a very happy birthday!

Kavita Seth: I have grown up listening to her songs. She came in when Lata ji and Asha ji were still the rulers in the music industry, and still created her own niche. Take any of her songs from Ek Do Teen to any of the 90s hit, her talent shines. Wish her many more such amazing birthdays.

Shilpa Rao: I met her once and she seemed such a graceful lady. We barely spoke but it is a pleasant memory. It’s tough to select one favourite song, as she has sung so many of them over the years. But her collaboration with A R Rahman has been the most amazing and especially Tum Saath Ho from Tamaasha stays my favourite.