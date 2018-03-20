RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2018 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Singers share their thoughts on 'World Astrology Day'

MUMBAI: OMG! you broke the glass, now be ready for the worst! Do not get out of the house today! Don’t do this today or something bad may happen to you! We hear these astrological beliefs which people talk around, don’t we? There are hoards of people who do believe in them while the rest don’t. Now a day’s people do not make a big buzz around this but certainly they do think about it.

Well today is World Astrological Day and we are just very curious to know what the music industry has to say about ‘Astrological beliefs’.

Kavita Seth

If I am extremely worried about something, I do listen to some astrological sayings otherwise I don’t.  I believe in my hard work and not much into it. I do not want to get into Astrology. I remember an incident, my father believes a lot in Astrology so he had shown my kundli to an astrologer, while he did mention that something like this would happen in two days. I don’t want to know what would happen tomorrow. I just live in the present and this is what one must do.

Sukhwinder Singh

One should not be bound with astrology. I agree it has got meaning but nothing can be bigger than Karma. Astrology is not a joke but it can’t make life beautiful. We can make life beautiful by doing the right acts.

Divya Kumar

I don’t believe in astrology at all. My mom believes it and I do follow a few of my mom’s beliefs. I do not eat non-veg on certain days or wearing a specific coloured wrist band.  I do not wear specific rings or chains suggested by astrologers. Whatever I have achieved is because of my parents blessings. Any 'baba' can’t run my life.

Abhijeet Sawant

I used to wear rings and somewhere I had started believing in astrology. But it was after losing all those rings I started doing better. I am a little superstitious also; I believe that the day should start on a good note, something positive should happen. Otherwise I am not totally into these astrological beliefs. There are many people who believe they should wear certain kind of ‘stoles’, well I won’t count myself into those.

Akasa Singh

I do believe in star-signs but I have never consulted an astrologer before. Since we are Punjabi’s I have never heard about my family speak anything about astrology. The reason I have never dabbed much into this. There are people who alter their names according to their beliefs. I do believe in this but have never consulted or done anything like this.

Darshan Raval

I have been to an astrologer as a kid with my father. He had predicted that I would be in the newspapers very soon. But honestly I don’t believe in astrologers because I think one can make or change their destiny with their hard work and persistence.

Tags
World Astrology Day Kavita Seth Sukhwinder Singh Abhijeet Sawant Akasa Singh Darshan Raval Divya Kumar
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2018

Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a perfect ode to the versatile singer.  

read more
News | 20 Mar 2018

'Indian Idol' Abhijeet Sawant plans to start a reality show

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Sawant burst onto the music scene in 2005 when he clinched the Indian Idol title. He went on to finish second and third in reality shows Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Asian Idol, respectively.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2018

I am focusing more on non-film music: Abhijeet Sawant

MUMBAI: The first season of Indian Idol had created lot of buzz, as it was first of its kind format in India and was based on British show, Pop Idol.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2018

Kavita Seth's band Karwaan planning India tour

MUMBAI: There is so much more to Kavita Seth than just Iktara, which is yet to be explored. A unique voice among the auto-tuned voices, Kavita is a true artist that believes in the old idiom “content is King.”

read more
News | 05 Mar 2018

Gaana Crossblade- An enthralling musical escapade in the heart of Punjab

MUMBAI: They say music has no language and rightly so. For music transcends worldly boundaries, projecting beyond the dimensions of the physical world. However, nothing enriches like music that brings back the nostalgia of the lush green farmlands from your childhood.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhansali's music sense as sharp as Raj Kapoor's: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has come forward to praise filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansalis music."I have always loved the music of his...read more

2
21st Edition of Artie's Festival Mumbai Bound this Month end at NCPA

MUMBAI: Music is the biggest reason for the world to become Glocal, as the music has been transcending the geographical boundaries for years...read more

3
Romanian Festival Neversea announces first names for 2018 edition

MUMBAI: Returning after an incredible 2017 edition that featured the likes of Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Lost Frequencies, Afrojack and...read more

4
Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to health concerns

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has cancelled her two upcoming concerts on her doctor's orders."Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her...read more

5
'Indian Idol' Abhijeet Sawant plans to start a reality show

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Sawant burst onto the music scene in 2005 when he clinched the Indian Idol title. He went on to finish second and third in reality...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group