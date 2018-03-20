RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2018 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Our motto is to work on original content: Delhi Indie Project

MUMBAI: Delhi Indie Project also known as ‘Dilli Wala Band’ have their names carved in the space of ‘live arena’. The band which hails from Delhi is a blend of Jazz, Rock, Funk and Latin music. They have composed for Jalpari an award winning film. The band this year have set up their roadmap with a lot of tracks and new music pumping up. Recently they released Guzarish under Sony Music India.

Ashish Chauhan, the one who’s not only penned Guzarish but also composed and produced the track unveils his experience, “I did play the guitar, the base, keyboard, drums; I play all the instruments by myself in my songs. So the same happened with Guzarish. I made it and told a couple of my friends to listen to it. They really liked the idea of the song and we thought of making a video of it. Also, we shot the track in Himachal Pradesh, one of my favourite places. Overall it was a great experience,” said Ashish.

One would definitely sway along with the tunes used in Guzarish, Ashish spills how they have tried on doing something out of the box, “This is the first time I have played a guitar solo in Guzarish. There are western vocals in it with a lot of harmony in the chorus. We tried to keep the track simple, if somebody listens to the track, it would definitely stay in their mind. This time we took a step to move towards pop which we haven’t done in our past songs. Guzarish is a song totally out of our genre.”

Click here to view the track:

He further added, “Our motto is to work on original content. Now we already have five to six songs. Guzarish is the first release and the next one will be shot in April. We also play Bollywood at our shows but we prefer to play more of originals. So this was the idea behind writing this song. The lyrics are sad but the music is on a happy note. We try to keep our music as Indie as we can and this is how we could create this song.”

The band has set their future tracklist, “We have five to six songs in the pipeline. We look forward to releases in a couple of months. Our plan is to release a new single every month. All these songs are going to be of different in their genres and styles. We would be shooting in April for our new folk track Teri Yaad,” ends Ashish.

Tags
Delhi Indie Project Guzarish Jazz Rock Funk Latin Sony Music India Bollywood Teri Yaad Himachal Pradesh
Related news
News | 19 Mar 2018

I am focusing more on non-film music: Abhijeet Sawant

MUMBAI: The first season of Indian Idol had created lot of buzz, as it was first of its kind format in India and was based on British show, Pop Idol.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2018

Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk, Latin American and also Bollywood. Currently, also a music teacher in Amity School in Delhi, Ashley is also an indispensable part of many bands.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

Recreation of 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' was a surprise for my dad: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: It’s not an easy task for a star kid to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially when the father happens to be a legend. Same has been the case with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of the melody king Kumar Sanu.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2018

Everyone wants to be a DJ today: Prayas of Switchers

MUMBAI: Earlier every young boy wanted to be a cricketer or an actor, but off late the trend of becoming a DJ has also been added to the wish list.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2018

A playlist recalling Shreya Ghoshal hit songs on her birthday

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music diva, who gave hits like Samjhawan, Sun Raha Hai and many more still linger in the hearts of many.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

News
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rread more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

top# 5 articles

1
CID announces launch of new 'Bad For Me' EP

MUMBAI: New York producer CID has today unleashed his brand new Bad For Me EP coming through Don Diablo’s famed Hexagon’ label. The Grammy award...read more

2
Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a...read more

3
I reject Bollywood songs for their lyrics: Jasbir Jassi

MUMBAI: Popular singer Jasbir Jassi, known for songs like Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di and Laung Da Lashkara, says he now rejects offers to sing...read more

4
'Indian Idol' Abhijeet Sawant plans to start a reality show

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Sawant burst onto the music scene in 2005 when he clinched the Indian Idol title. He went on to finish second and third in reality...read more

5
The Magician releases 'Las Vegas' remixes

MUMBAI: Charismatic Belgian DJ and producer Stephen Fasano (AKA The Magician ) has released his dynamic three track remix package for latest single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group