Our motto is to work on original content: Delhi Indie Project

MUMBAI: Delhi Indie Project also known as ‘Dilli Wala Band’ have their names carved in the space of ‘live arena’. The band which hails from Delhi is a blend of Jazz, Rock, Funk and Latin music. They have composed for Jalpari an award winning film. The band this year have set up their roadmap with a lot of tracks and new music pumping up. Recently they released Guzarish under Sony Music India.

Ashish Chauhan, the one who’s not only penned Guzarish but also composed and produced the track unveils his experience, “I did play the guitar, the base, keyboard, drums; I play all the instruments by myself in my songs. So the same happened with Guzarish. I made it and told a couple of my friends to listen to it. They really liked the idea of the song and we thought of making a video of it. Also, we shot the track in Himachal Pradesh, one of my favourite places. Overall it was a great experience,” said Ashish.

One would definitely sway along with the tunes used in Guzarish, Ashish spills how they have tried on doing something out of the box, “This is the first time I have played a guitar solo in Guzarish. There are western vocals in it with a lot of harmony in the chorus. We tried to keep the track simple, if somebody listens to the track, it would definitely stay in their mind. This time we took a step to move towards pop which we haven’t done in our past songs. Guzarish is a song totally out of our genre.”

He further added, “Our motto is to work on original content. Now we already have five to six songs. Guzarish is the first release and the next one will be shot in April. We also play Bollywood at our shows but we prefer to play more of originals. So this was the idea behind writing this song. The lyrics are sad but the music is on a happy note. We try to keep our music as Indie as we can and this is how we could create this song.”

The band has set their future tracklist, “We have five to six songs in the pipeline. We look forward to releases in a couple of months. Our plan is to release a new single every month. All these songs are going to be of different in their genres and styles. We would be shooting in April for our new folk track Teri Yaad,” ends Ashish.