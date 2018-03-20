Industry biggies support Harsheep Kaur's solo UK tour

MUMBAI: The renowned Bollywood playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, who has given the industry hits with her soulful voice is all set to go on her first ever solo UK tour.

The singer is preparing for the tour and that will definately help the talented singer, but she is also being supported by some industry biggies.

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Pritam, Shantanu Mohitra and Vishal Dadlani have sent some wishes to the singer. Enthusiastic singer Kaur took this to her social media, thanking the singers for their support and blessings.

Have a look of at the messages below:

