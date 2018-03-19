RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2018 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Vipin Aneja on his collaboration with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has recently collaborated with the music maestro AR Rahman for a Tamil film.

Aneja had earlier performed with Rahman at a concert and now the collaboration is for the film, While unveiling his association with AR Rahman, he says, “I have been associated with AR Rahman for quite some time now for live shows whhile recently we associated for a film project. He asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song. I immediately jumped to the idea. Being a live performer, my shows are into different languages, I have managed learnt Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada from YouTube. Also I have sung these songs on the stage, so I knew that language is completely not a barrier for me. I have also sung in Bengali, Sanskrit and more languages.”

Recently Aneja had released Akhiyaan, under T-Series Apna Punjab, his first Punjabi single where the track is penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir and music is rendered by Vibhas. Aneja further adds, “Sushant has played the guitar in Akhiyaan, who has given a completely different flavour to the track. Also he has been playing with Jagjit Singh ji for many years. In terms of new elements, we gave the track a bit of a percussion element to it. While we shot the track in Goa it took us four months to get the entire track into place. The song was a great learning and evolving experience for me.”

Click here to view the track:

He shares on what got him do a Punjabi single like Akhiyaan, “Being a Delhiite, I was always known as a Hindi singer. Recently now I am seeing a paradigm shift from Hindi to Punjabi music which seems diminished and mostly it’s Punjabi music. It was quite an experience for me. We were looking at doing a non-film thing like this for a long time and I came across this beautiful composition written by Devendra Kafir. I loved his writing and everything came out to be beautiful together. Eventually everything fell into place, we got a director who came out with an amazing idea of the whole video and we went ahead with the project."

Tags
Vipin Aneja Akhiyaan AR Rahman T-Series Apna Punjab Jagjit Singh Punjabi music Youtube Tamil films Goa Delhiite
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2018

I want to give playback for Alia Bhatt: Shyamoli Sanghi

MUMBAI: All of 19, but first Indian artist to trend for three consecutive days in top 10 on YouTube on her debut as a singer for her first original Tu Na Aaya, Shyamoli Sanghi is the newest kid on the block.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2018

Treat others the way you would like to be treated: Avanti Nagral

MUMBAI: Art that comes from personal experience is always special. Avanti Nagral, a multi-talented Indo-American artiste has recently composed and sung Treated that throws light on emerging out of your own insecurities and being strong.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

India has a market for English songs: Arjun

MUMBAI: A popular name with his track Suit Suit Karda, Half Punjabi-Half Tamil Brit based singer Arjun, is all set with his new album Closer to Home, under the prestigious label of Island/Universal records.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2018

'Jazbaa' singer collaborates with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an untitled Tamil film.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2018

Jeet Gannguli's is back with his first Punjabi song 'Tere Naal Rehna'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his first song from the album Barsaat Mein with over five million views,  Jeet Gannguli is back with the second song called Tere Naal Rehna, a Punjabi romantic track  released under Zee Music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

News
RED FM gets Sona Mohapatra on board for 'Lal Pari Mastani'

MUMBAI: Women centric shows today are the USP of every radio station.read more

News
BARC Week 10: Sony MIX and Zoom plunge down

MUMBAI: In Week 10 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Sony MIX has read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Global Music Institute organizes first inter-college competition

MUMBAI: The Global Music Institute (GMI) organized its first inter-college ‘A Cappella’ competition at its campus in Greater Noida on 16 March 2018....read more

2
Payne's night out with Cheryl's brother

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne, whose relationship with his partner Cheryl is going through a crisis, seems to be still close to her family as he enjoyed...read more

3
I reject Bollywood songs for their lyrics: Jasbir Jassi

MUMBAI: Popular singer Jasbir Jassi, known for songs like Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di and Laung Da Lashkara, says he now rejects offers to sing...read more

4
Meiyang Chang, Lesle Lewis reunite for Bengali song

MUMBAI:  Singer-actor Meiyang Chang is excited about reuniting with celebrated composer Lesle Lewis for a Bengali song.The Indian Idol 3 contestant...read more

5
Shawn Mendes cryptically teases new music?

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes appears to be teasing new music after changing his social media display images to a grey box with a floral design.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group