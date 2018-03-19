Vipin Aneja on his collaboration with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has recently collaborated with the music maestro AR Rahman for a Tamil film.

Aneja had earlier performed with Rahman at a concert and now the collaboration is for the film, While unveiling his association with AR Rahman, he says, “I have been associated with AR Rahman for quite some time now for live shows whhile recently we associated for a film project. He asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song. I immediately jumped to the idea. Being a live performer, my shows are into different languages, I have managed learnt Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada from YouTube. Also I have sung these songs on the stage, so I knew that language is completely not a barrier for me. I have also sung in Bengali, Sanskrit and more languages.”

Recently Aneja had released Akhiyaan, under T-Series Apna Punjab, his first Punjabi single where the track is penned by Dr. Devendra Kafir and music is rendered by Vibhas. Aneja further adds, “Sushant has played the guitar in Akhiyaan, who has given a completely different flavour to the track. Also he has been playing with Jagjit Singh ji for many years. In terms of new elements, we gave the track a bit of a percussion element to it. While we shot the track in Goa it took us four months to get the entire track into place. The song was a great learning and evolving experience for me.”

He shares on what got him do a Punjabi single like Akhiyaan, “Being a Delhiite, I was always known as a Hindi singer. Recently now I am seeing a paradigm shift from Hindi to Punjabi music which seems diminished and mostly it’s Punjabi music. It was quite an experience for me. We were looking at doing a non-film thing like this for a long time and I came across this beautiful composition written by Devendra Kafir. I loved his writing and everything came out to be beautiful together. Eventually everything fell into place, we got a director who came out with an amazing idea of the whole video and we went ahead with the project."