I am focusing more on non-film music: Abhijeet Sawant

MUMBAI: The first season of Indian Idol had created lot of buzz, as it was first of its kind format in India and was based on British show, Pop Idol. The winner of the first season, Abhijeet Sawant, went on to sing for many movies, release own albums, participating in international reality shows. The singer now comes up with a new single called Fakira.

“The word Fakira means the one who doesn’t care about the world needs. And my new single is based on a sentiment that how the life is unpredictable. The song has base of Sufi, but not Sufi music that Rahat Sahab (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan) sings or even the music that Kailash Kher sings. It is a mix of Sufi and Jazz and has been composed for the youth,” shared Abhijeet.

The song is a part of an album that Abhijeet was planning to launch three years ago in 2014. “However, the time was not right for non-film music as the film music was overpowering at that time. Now, due to social media, as things are far more handy and accessible,” continues the Indian Idol winner.

Post this track, which is composed by Rajiv Bhalla, another song will be released which is a mix of metal and Sufi. On 20 March, the song will be released along with a video. “I feature in the video and few other character artistes. The song and video will be released on my YouTube channel,” says the singer, who has some acting experience too.

About his future plans, he says “I am focusing more on non-film music at this point. Movie business is very volatile, as you can’t say till the movie has released. Fortunately, now, with social media, things have eased out for all the artistes. When I came in 2005 or so, the Pop music trend has declined a bit, but the scene has changed and has opened lot avenues for young artistes.”

A product of reality shows, Abhijeet has more positive things to speak about the reality shows. “As mentioned earlier now things have changed, but when I came in reality show, it was a great platform for aspiring singers. Even today, people who hail from smaller towns, reality show is a great way to reach out larger audiences,” the artiste ended.