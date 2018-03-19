RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2018 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

I am focusing more on non-film music: Abhijeet Sawant

MUMBAI: The first season of Indian Idol had created lot of buzz, as it was first of its kind format in India and was based on British show, Pop Idol. The winner of the first season, Abhijeet Sawant, went on to sing for many movies, release own albums, participating in international reality shows. The singer now comes up with a new single called Fakira.

“The word Fakira means the one who doesn’t care about the world needs. And my new single is based on a sentiment that how the life is unpredictable. The song has base of Sufi, but not Sufi music that Rahat Sahab (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan) sings or even the music that Kailash Kher sings. It is a mix of Sufi and Jazz and has been composed for the youth,” shared Abhijeet.

The song is a part of an album that Abhijeet was planning to launch three years ago in 2014. “However, the time was not right for non-film music as the film music was overpowering at that time. Now, due to social media, as things are far more handy and accessible,” continues the Indian Idol winner.

Post this track, which is composed by Rajiv Bhalla, another song will be released which is a mix of metal and Sufi. On 20 March, the song will be released along with a video. “I feature in the video and few other character artistes. The song and video will be released on my YouTube channel,” says the singer, who has some acting experience too.

About his future plans, he says “I am focusing more on non-film music at this point. Movie business is very volatile, as you can’t say till the movie has released. Fortunately, now, with social media, things have eased out for all the artistes. When I came in 2005 or so, the Pop music trend has declined a bit, but the scene has changed and has opened lot avenues for young artistes.”

A product of reality shows, Abhijeet has more positive things to speak about the reality shows. “As mentioned earlier now things have changed, but when I came in reality show, it was a great platform for aspiring singers. Even today, people who hail from smaller towns, reality show is a great way to reach out larger audiences,” the artiste ended.

Tags
Abhijeet Sawant Indian Idol Pop Idol Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Kailash Kher Fakira Sufi Jazz Rajiv Bhalla
Related news
News | 16 Mar 2018

Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk, Latin American and also Bollywood. Currently, also a music teacher in Amity School in Delhi, Ashley is also an indispensable part of many bands.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

MUMBAI: The sensational YouTube rapper who is ruling the Bollywood music industry with his marvellous talent and songs, Badshah, has turned a producer for a new musical web show Lockdown.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Talent has no gender: Ustad Maa Zila Khan

MUMBAI: Women’s day will be celebrated across the world. However, there are issues, big and small, that are still nagging the women community. Equal right is the basic most cause, which all advocates of gender equality fight for. Some fight through activism, some through art.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

AR Rahman is my inspiration: Ila Paliwal

MUMBAI: Classical singer Ila Paliwal says Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is her inspiration, and she hopes to work with him again soon. Rahman produced Paliwai's debut album Navaratna, released in 2015.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2018

Kavita Seth's band Karwaan planning India tour

MUMBAI: There is so much more to Kavita Seth than just Iktara, which is yet to be explored. A unique voice among the auto-tuned voices, Kavita is a true artist that believes in the old idiom “content is King.”

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

News
RED FM gets Sona Mohapatra on board for 'Lal Pari Mastani'

MUMBAI: Women centric shows today are the USP of every radio station.read more

News
BARC Week 10: Sony MIX and Zoom plunge down

MUMBAI: In Week 10 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Sony MIX has read more

top# 5 articles

1
I reject Bollywood songs for their lyrics: Jasbir Jassi

MUMBAI: Popular singer Jasbir Jassi, known for songs like Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di and Laung Da Lashkara, says he now rejects offers to sing...read more

2
Meiyang Chang, Lesle Lewis reunite for Bengali song

MUMBAI:  Singer-actor Meiyang Chang is excited about reuniting with celebrated composer Lesle Lewis for a Bengali song.The Indian Idol 3 contestant...read more

3
The Global Music Institute organizes first inter-college competition

MUMBAI: The Global Music Institute (GMI) organized its first inter-college ‘A Cappella’ competition at its campus in Greater Noida on 16 March 2018....read more

4
Vipin Aneja on his collaboration with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has recently collaborated with the music maestro AR Rahman...read more

5
Payne's night out with Cheryl's brother

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne, whose relationship with his partner Cheryl is going through a crisis, seems to be still close to her family as he enjoyed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group