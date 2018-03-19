RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2018 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Ameya Dabli wants to playback for Big B

MUMBAI: Musician Ameya Dabli says his dream is to playback for megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"I hope the versatility in my voice could make me viable choice for any actor. Of course, crooning for Amitabh Bachchan would be a dream come true," Dabli said in a statement. 

What's next in the pipeline?

"A lot of exciting activities are lined up over the next six months. My new music album is ready for production and should be out soon. I am also working on a theatrical project with Shiamak Davar. 

"There is also work for concerts for the Armed Forces for which the Subhash Ghai has collaborated with us. A world tour is planned around July/August. There is also a mega music project which we are working on currently, which will be the first of its kind in the history of Indian music," he added. 

He has launched two albums -- Devadhideva and Ekam Satt - One Truth, One Humanity, World Music

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ameya Dabli Amitabh Bachchan Subhash Ghai Devadhideva Ekam Satt - One Truth One Humanity world music Shiamak Davar
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2018

When Sridevi stole our hearts with her expressions

MUMBAI: February 25 2018, Hindi Film Industry and Hind film lovers woke up to a shattering news of losing out to one of the most sparkling star in the azure sky of Bollywood, Sridevi.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Recording songs has become more complicated now, says Big B

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan says the process of recording songs has become more complicated now.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Big B sings 'Badumba' for '102 Not Out'

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice for a song titled Badumba for his upcoming film 102 Not Out.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2018

Seven city musical concert to be held in memory of Jagjit Singh

MUMBAI: Jagjit Singh served the music industry from 1961-2011. Best known as the king of ghazals, he was also a composer and music director along with being a singer.  

read more
News | 07 Feb 2018

If essence and meaning of music is lost then purpose too is lost: Ameya Dabli

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to follow their heart, but few are actually successful at it. Let’s have a look at an inspiring story of Ameya Dabli, an artiste with a holistic approach to music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India.read more

News
MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the hiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM joins hands with CRY to spread happiness on 'International Day Of Happiness'
,

MUMBAI: With an aim of spreading happiness always, BIG FM has joined hands with leading child riread more

News
RED FM gets Sona Mohapatra on board for 'Lal Pari Mastani'

MUMBAI: Women centric shows today are the USP of every radio station.read more

News
BARC Week 10: Sony MIX and Zoom plunge down

MUMBAI: In Week 10 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Sony MIX has read more

top# 5 articles

1
I reject Bollywood songs for their lyrics: Jasbir Jassi

MUMBAI: Popular singer Jasbir Jassi, known for songs like Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di and Laung Da Lashkara, says he now rejects offers to sing...read more

2
Vipin Aneja on his collaboration with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has recently collaborated with the music maestro AR Rahman...read more

3
Meiyang Chang, Lesle Lewis reunite for Bengali song

MUMBAI:  Singer-actor Meiyang Chang is excited about reuniting with celebrated composer Lesle Lewis for a Bengali song.The Indian Idol 3 contestant...read more

4
I am focusing more on non-film music: Abhijeet Sawant

MUMBAI: The first season of Indian Idol had created lot of buzz, as it was first of its kind format in India and was based on British show, Pop Idol...read more

5
The Global Music Institute organizes first inter-college competition

MUMBAI: The Global Music Institute (GMI) organized its first inter-college ‘A Cappella’ competition at its campus in Greater Noida on 16 March 2018....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group