News |  16 Mar 2018 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

The energy is magical when singers get together for a song: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: Shibani Kashyap, one who has her roots instilled in classical vocals is trained under Pandit P.R . Verma. She’s known for her Sufi and western blends and has given hits like Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat, Sajna Aa Bhi Ja and Zinda Hoon Main had recently released Raanjhan, a romantic number released under Zee Music Originals.

Raanjhan has been sung by Arko Pravo Mukerjee, Shibani Kashyap, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur, while Arko has given its music and written along with Shellee.

Shibani gives a brief on what Raanjhan is, “It’s quite ethnic in its melody and I think each artist has something to possess in its singing. Also the energy when more singers get together and sing a song the energy becomes magical. So I really believe in collaborations and really look forward in doing more of them.”

Click here to view the track

Kashyap speaks on her collaboration with Arko for Ranjhaan she says, “Arko and I got together to conceptualize the song long back we were just waiting for the right moment. We did not want to put Ranjhaan in a random film. I would like to thank Arko mainly for this because he was the one who decided to use Zee Music Originals as a platform as the artists are highlighted here as it is an original music platform.”

Further Kashyap talks about re-creations of the old songs today and has a take on it.“From past two years there has been a stage of remixes that mostly all songs are recreated. Commercially remix’s are working really well because people connect to that tune as it’s old and popular. But I feel that certain songs should not be touched as they have that essence and purity which goes away. I am very happy that we have come up with an original song with so many artists together. The energy is magical when singers get together for a song,” added the singer.

Shibani earlier this year had released Wanna Be Free which was meant for a social cause, to spread awareness on how social media has affected our lives. Shibani adds to this, “Through my songs I would like to serve the society by giving certain messages through my music. My aim this year is to keep on increasing my content.”

Also Read: Shibani Kashyap's new song aimed at social media addicts

We should detox from technology once in a while: Shibani Kashyap

While Shibani has set her roadmap for her future collaborations, she ends saying, “I would be collaborating with an Indian DJ soon.”

