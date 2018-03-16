Kanye West's Yeezy clothing label in legal trouble

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's Yeezy clothing company has been sued for allegedly using another brand's camouflage print.

Jordan Outdoor Enterprises filed a lawsuit against the rapper-turned-designer's label on Thursday, claiming that Yeezy's camouflage print is an unauthorised copy of their Realtree collection, reports people.com.

The alleged copycat pattern was used as a part of West's Season 5 line for hoodies, bomber jackets, shirts, cargo pants and thigh-high boots. NBA players LeBron James' brand Unknwn is also named in the lawsuit for selling the Yeezy clothes.

West's wife and muse Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing a version of the print in January.

In court documents, Jordan said that a representative from Yeezy reached out to Jordan in March 2016 with inquiries about their camouflage design. However, communication between the brands ceased after the subject of licensing was brought up by Jordan, according to the lawsuit.

Jordan is also accusing Yeezy of removing its trademarks from the original camouflage print without official license or authorisation prior to copying.

(Source: IANS)