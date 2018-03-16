RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Mar 2018 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Indian rappers are getting respect, says Raftaar

MUMBAI: Popular for rapping numbers like All Black, Swag Mera Desi, Toh Dishoom and Dhaakad, Raftaar says Indian rappers are getting the admiration they deserve in the country.

Rap music has got a whole new expression in Hindi cinema today. Asked if rap artistes are gradually getting respect in the industry, Raftaar told IANS: "Yes, because rapping has been in India for some time now. It has been 15-20 years that people have been paying attention to it, and now it has become mainstream. But it has not gone to that big level that we do huge concerts. So I'd say it is good, but still evolving."

The 29-year-old rapper said certain names in the industry command huge popularity among the teenage crowd, which he hopes will become the big spenders on their shows in the near future.

"I get a lot of respect and I have seen that. Then there's Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh who also get a lot of respect. I have seen Bohemia too. Divine is new, but he has also got a name, and then there are new kids on the block who are getting the audience they need.

"The audience (for rap) today is of people around 15 or 16 years old. If they start listening to this music today, five years later they will spend on their favourite artiste's show. So, we are starting young," he said.

Raftaar is currently seen as a gang leader for the 15th season of youth-based show Roadies Xtreme on MTV. He was here for the shooting of a task.

Given that he is busy with the show, is rapping taking a backseat for now?

"Never. No way. I fact, I have got all my stuff out of which I make music from... Plus, I am writing and I have completed all the recording sessions of all the songs that we release this month," said Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair.

He has also signed up five underground artistes.

On working with underground rappers, Raftaar said: "I have signed five people now. So, from thinking (of working with them) to signing five people is almost a big thing for me now."

Raftaar is himself signed to Zee Music now for a three-year contract.

"My first album is about to drop. I have done so many films and shot with actors for that and for the next album I am planning in this three-year deal, I am going to have better actors," he said.

He also hopes the hip-hop genre becomes commercially mainstream.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
All Black Swag Mera Desi Toh Dishoom Dhaakad Raftaar Badshah Yo Yo Honey Singh Roadies Xtreme MTV Zee Music Dilin Nair
Related news
News | 16 Mar 2018

In our country we don't treat originals as Film song: Ravi Singhal

MUMBAI: To compose an original for a nineteen-year-old, which goes on to became top most trending song on YouTube for more than 72 hours, needs a very talented artiste. So, we caught up with such an amazing artiste, Ravi Singhal, who composed Tu Na Aya, the YouTube trending song.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2018

Honey Singh turns 35, set to explore various genres

MUMBAI: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who turned 35 on Thursday, says he is currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2018

I want to give playback for Alia Bhatt: Shyamoli Sanghi

MUMBAI: All of 19, but first Indian artist to trend for three consecutive days in top 10 on YouTube on her debut as a singer for her first original Tu Na Aaya, Shyamoli Sanghi is the newest kid on the block.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2018

As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

MUMBAI: The sensational YouTube rapper who is ruling the Bollywood music industry with his marvellous talent and songs, Badshah, has turned a producer for a new musical web show Lockdown.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2018

Marathi Dholki is as good as Punjabi Dhol: Avadhoot Gupte

MUMBAI: If you are brought up in 90’s or early 2000, you would not have missed on the song Aika Dajiba, composed by Avadhoot Gupte and sung by Vaishali Samant. The song had many firsts and changed the face for Marathi music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM gets Sona Mohapatra on board for 'Lal Pari Mastani'

MUMBAI: Women centric shows today are the USP of every radio station.read more

News
BARC Week 10: Sony MIX and Zoom plunge down

MUMBAI: In Week 10 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Sony MIX has read more

Press Releases
9XM emerging as the no.1 music channel in India
,

MUMBAI: It finally happened. 9XM, the home-grown competitor to international music channels like...read more

Press Releases
Marathi Music Industry celebrates the sixth Mirchi Music Awards
,

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi celebrated an evening packed with entertainment and unlimited excitement atread more

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 urges for the Best Indie Music Artistes votes

MUMBAI: ‘Jockey presents Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 driven by Skoda’, the search for India’s read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk,...read more

2
I am absolutely thrilled to have sung a song for an Irrfan Khan starrer movie: Divine

MUMBAI: Despite the gloom of receiving news about Irrfan Khan’s illness, one tiny happiness for his fans to watch their favourite actor on screen on...read more

3
I have been granted bail and will appeal in a higher court: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: A court in Patiala on Friday convicted famous bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi in a 15-year-old human trafficking case. Also Read: Daler...read more

4
'Naamkarann' singer bags Mahesh Bhatt's film

MUMBAI: Aaryan, who worked with Mahesh Bhatt for his show Naamkarann, says he is busy composing and singing for a movie by the filmmaker."Currently...read more

5
Kanye West's Yeezy clothing label in legal trouble

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's Yeezy clothing company has been sued for allegedly using another brand's camouflage print.Jordan Outdoor Enterprises...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group