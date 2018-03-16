RadioandMusic
I am absolutely thrilled to have sung a song for an Irrfan Khan starrer movie: Divine

MUMBAI: Despite the gloom of receiving news about Irrfan Khan’s illness, one tiny happiness for his fans to watch their favourite actor on screen on 6 April in the movie Blackmail. Badla, a song from the movie was recently released. What makes it an instant hit, that apart from starring Irrfan Khan, it is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi and Rapper Divine.

On the occasion of the song release, Divine shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to have sung a song for an Irrfan Khan starrer movie. He is not in Bollywood for the heck of it and is real actor.”

Sharing the details about the song, Divine says, “As the name suggests, the song is about revenge. It’s a lovely track and is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It goes with the narrative of the film and is based on theme of the movie. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and I have sang the Rap part.”

Watch the song below:

Badla would be the second Bollywood song for Divine, first one being from Anuraag Kashyap’s movie, Mukkabaaz, called Paintra which he sang with Nucleya. While, Divine is looking forward to do quality work in Bollywood, he isn’t too eager to any work. “I want to do selected work and sing only music that suits me. I don’t want to get into Bollywood just for the sake of it. It should be quality work,” continues Divine.

Apart from this rocking track from Blackmail, Divine has a single coming out soon called One Side. The song and the video will be out in couple of weeks.

About the music industry he says, “I am blessed to be a part of this industry.”

