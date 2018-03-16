Bollywood was never an option: Ashley Vaz

MUMBAI- A trained pianist from Royal School of London, Ashley Vaz has a strong body of work for over 15 years in multiple genres like Retro, Funk, Latin American and also Bollywood. Currently, also a music teacher in Amity School in Delhi, Ashley is also an indispensable part of many bands.

Speaking about the response for the different genres of music in India, Ashley said, “Well, its growing. The response is very positive. If people hear it and they like it, then they follow it. Considering most of the music is the same across, our music happens to be unique for the audience. Also, it attracts a lot of Expatriate audience, as this kind of music attracts them.”

Ashely has been a part of Bollywood and has worked with people like Shibani Kashyap, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Kailash Kher, but he decided to cut short his Bollywood journey around five years ago.

“Bollywood was never an option, since if you have made it big in Bollywood, you have to shift your base to Mumbai. And I was not ok with it, as my family is now settled in Delhi. And most importantly, Bollywood was never the kind of music I wanted to make or be a part of,” says the Goa origin Keyboardist.

Ashley is a part of lot of exciting work happening, he elaborates, “I am a part of an Indo-German band which is a Christian Gospel band. We even made an album in 2008 and second one some years later. Then I am also a part of Crooners Collective, which is very different as there is no other Swing Genre band. I am also arranging music for an upcoming international band called Shock Blast. It is done on a very professional basis and amazing videos are being made. Apart from that, I locally compose music for plays that happen in Greater Noida.”

Apart from being quite a star in bands, Ashley is also heading his way with his solo project called Dirty Sack, to which he shares, “It’s a Funk Latin American genre of music. It is collaboration with my students. We are looking forward it.”