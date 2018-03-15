RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2018 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Treat others the way you would like to be treated: Avanti Nagral

MUMBAI: Art that comes from personal experience is always special. Avanti Nagral, a multi-talented Indo-American artiste has recently composed and sung Treated that throws light on emerging out of your own insecurities and being strong.

Avanti shared on the occasion, “The song essentially highlights the golden rule, treat others the way you would like to be treated. Also, it’s a message to my own 12 year old, the insecure girl with low self-esteem and who didn’t get enough respect in any of her relationships. Apart from being inspired from own experiences and misunderstandings, it also speaks of stories we hear about people who face domestic violence and rape.”

The lyrics of the song are proof enough of the strong message it conveys. The Pre-Chorus says-“When I say I am busy, you know it’s true, but just because I seem strong, doesn’t mean I don’t get blue.” Elaborating the same, Avanti says, “The lyrics are a reminder that just because a person in your life might seem strong, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need a check-in or don’t have bad days.”

Watch the song below:

Further sharing her thoughts on domestic violence, Avanti says, “Anyone who lives in this society is aware of prevalence of domestic violence and other issues constructed out system of patriarchy. While campaigns like #metoo and extensive media coverage have brought these issues in forefront, it is still not enough. As much as laws and politics are important for such issues, so are the conversations we have with our children, matter a lot. If even one person thinks about the role of respect in a relationship because of this song, it would really matter to me.”

Avanti, who is trained in classical music but has been proficient in Broadway, Sufi, Bollywood, Pop, Gospel/Church music, to which the songstress says, “I was fortunate to learn classical music under the legendary Dr Prabha Atre. She allowed me to experiment in so many genres.”

Apart from music, Avanti has been a theatre artiste too and has been the artist has also been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the META National Theatre Awards for her lead role of Agnes in the reproduction of the 1982 Broadway Play Agnes of God in India, to which she says, “Theatre is an amazing but an underrated art form. I have been blessed to mentored by some of the legends in theatre like Kaizad Kotwal, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal and Anahita Uberoi. Though my primary performing art is music, Theatre has taught me so much about self-expression and story-telling. Eventually, whichever art form you get into all of us stay to be story tellers.”

On future she shares about amount of work she is doing, “Apart from music, and theatre I also have motivational workshops called Soar, basically at schools. I have them across India and US, and this summer I tour India for the same. I intend to re-vamp my YouTube channel and start some health and music-oriented shows.”

Avanti is open to sing for Bollywood and signs off saying, “If given an opportunity, I would love to work for AR Rahman.”

Tags
Avanti Nagral Treated Dr Prabha Atre AR Rahman Kaizad Kotwal Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal Anahita Uberoi META National Theatre Awards Agnes
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2018

I want to give playback for Alia Bhatt: Shyamoli Sanghi

MUMBAI: All of 19, but first Indian artist to trend for three consecutive days in top 10 on YouTube on her debut as a singer for her first original Tu Na Aaya, Shyamoli Sanghi is the newest kid on the block.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2018

'Jazbaa' singer collaborates with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an untitled Tamil film.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2018

Kaveri Kapur to give Omi's 'Cheerleader' an Indian version

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur will produce a cover version of Jamaican singer Omi's hit song Cheerleader.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Singing to their tunes: Six women composers of India

MUMBAI: The world is known to be a male dominated place, and yet women have made their mark proving each time with their worth and credibility, Hindi Film Music, is one such field.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Rahman's music in 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake

MUMBAI:  Oscar winner AR Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios' Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9XM emerging as the no.1 music channel in India
,

MUMBAI: It finally happened.read more

Press Releases
Marathi Music Industry celebrates the sixth Mirchi Music Awards
,

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi celebrated an evening packed with entertainment and unlimited excitement atread more

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 urges for the Best Indie Music Artistes votes

MUMBAI: ‘Jockey presents Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 driven by Skoda’, the search for India’s read more

Press Releases
RED FM comes on board as radio partner for T20 Mumbai League
,

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for the inaugural T20 Mumbai League.read more

News
Indigo 91.9 launches a new show Mind.Fit with Dr. Shyam Bhat

MUMBAI: Being fit and healthy in a stressful life is a must today, especially for the youth.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Honey Singh turns 35, set to explore various genres

MUMBAI: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who turned 35 on Thursday, says he is currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs."I have started...read more

2
Recreation of 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' was a surprise for my dad: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: It’s not an easy task for a star kid to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially when the father happens to be a legend. Same has...read more

3
Jubin will make you fall for him with 'Sanu Ek Pal'

MUMBAI: Acoustic versions of a song is not an easy task. The most curious part of this is keeping the emotion of the song maintained as that of the...read more

4
Mark Pellington on 'ambitious' music film

MUMBAI: Acclaimed director Mark Pellington, who has worked with popular groups like Pearl Jam and U2, says the extended lengthy music video for rock...read more

5
ZHU reveals 'My Life', a collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

MUMBAI: After launching Spotify's Mint dance programming with his last EP, ZHU revealed My Life, a  stellar collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group