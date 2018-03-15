Treat others the way you would like to be treated: Avanti Nagral

MUMBAI: Art that comes from personal experience is always special. Avanti Nagral, a multi-talented Indo-American artiste has recently composed and sung Treated that throws light on emerging out of your own insecurities and being strong.

Avanti shared on the occasion, “The song essentially highlights the golden rule, treat others the way you would like to be treated. Also, it’s a message to my own 12 year old, the insecure girl with low self-esteem and who didn’t get enough respect in any of her relationships. Apart from being inspired from own experiences and misunderstandings, it also speaks of stories we hear about people who face domestic violence and rape.”

The lyrics of the song are proof enough of the strong message it conveys. The Pre-Chorus says-“When I say I am busy, you know it’s true, but just because I seem strong, doesn’t mean I don’t get blue.” Elaborating the same, Avanti says, “The lyrics are a reminder that just because a person in your life might seem strong, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need a check-in or don’t have bad days.”

Watch the song below:

Further sharing her thoughts on domestic violence, Avanti says, “Anyone who lives in this society is aware of prevalence of domestic violence and other issues constructed out system of patriarchy. While campaigns like #metoo and extensive media coverage have brought these issues in forefront, it is still not enough. As much as laws and politics are important for such issues, so are the conversations we have with our children, matter a lot. If even one person thinks about the role of respect in a relationship because of this song, it would really matter to me.”

Avanti, who is trained in classical music but has been proficient in Broadway, Sufi, Bollywood, Pop, Gospel/Church music, to which the songstress says, “I was fortunate to learn classical music under the legendary Dr Prabha Atre. She allowed me to experiment in so many genres.”

Apart from music, Avanti has been a theatre artiste too and has been the artist has also been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the META National Theatre Awards for her lead role of Agnes in the reproduction of the 1982 Broadway Play Agnes of God in India, to which she says, “Theatre is an amazing but an underrated art form. I have been blessed to mentored by some of the legends in theatre like Kaizad Kotwal, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal and Anahita Uberoi. Though my primary performing art is music, Theatre has taught me so much about self-expression and story-telling. Eventually, whichever art form you get into all of us stay to be story tellers.”

On future she shares about amount of work she is doing, “Apart from music, and theatre I also have motivational workshops called Soar, basically at schools. I have them across India and US, and this summer I tour India for the same. I intend to re-vamp my YouTube channel and start some health and music-oriented shows.”

Avanti is open to sing for Bollywood and signs off saying, “If given an opportunity, I would love to work for AR Rahman.”