News |  15 Mar 2018 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

'Naamkarann' singer bags Mahesh Bhatt's film

MUMBAI: Aaryan, who worked with Mahesh Bhatt for his show Naamkarann, says he is busy composing and singing for a movie by the filmmaker.

"Currently, I am working on two romantic songs composed and sung by me for a movie written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. I'm also doing a single called Looteri with Himesh Reshammiya Sir. It has been composed and written by me," Aaryan said in a statement.

Aaryan, who hails from Indore, was launched into the world of music by Bhatt at a show in Dubai in 2012. 

He gained popularity with his first song Chal Meri Jaan in Naamkarann

"I'm thankful to Mahesh Sir for all the opportunities that he has thrown my way. I met him on a plane while flying back from Hyderabad to Mumbai. My friend, who was flying with me, knew him," said the artiste.

"When Bhatt sir saw me, he said that I should be an actor. I told him that I love music and singing. For a year and a half, I didn't hear from him, until one fine day he contacted me through social media. On meeting him, I made him hear some of my compositions. That moment was the turning point in my life," he added.

Aaryan also recreated the iconic love song Tere Dar Par Sanam for the Star Plus show.

“Aaryan is a star in the making. His voice and innocence melt my heart every time I hear him. He is an unification of various skills which is rare to find today. Aaryan has a very long to go. This is just the beginning of a beautiful era for him," said Bhatt.

(Source: IANS)

Naamkarann Aaryan Looteri Himesh Reshammiya Chal Meri Jaan Tere Dar Par Sanam
