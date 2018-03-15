RadioandMusic
Honey Singh turns 35, set to explore various genres

MUMBAI: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who turned 35 on Thursday, says he is currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs.

"I have started this year already with two songs Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg. I'm already working on multiple singles. About 24 tracks are completed and work is ongoing on many more. I'm currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs. You will hear about them very soon," Singh told IANS over an e-mail interaction.

Singh, who is in Goa with family members and close friends for an "intimate celebration", is happy with the response he has received for Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg, which are a part of the recent Bollywood release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

"I am so excited about the response that my songs and the film have generated. I am really happy for Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. Lots of my fans have been writing to me talking about how they have enjoyed both the songs.

"I am already working on my next songs and hopefully there will be a smaller gap this time," he said, adding that the year has been kind to him.

(Source: IANS)

