Recreation of 'Dil Mera Churaya Kyun' was a surprise for my dad: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: It’s not an easy task for a star kid to follow in the footsteps of their father, especially when the father happens to be a legend. Same has been the case with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of the melody king Kumar Sanu.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, a trained Hindustani classical has re-created his father Kumar Sanu’s version of Dil Mera Churaya Kyun. The singer has sung a number of jingles under Shantanu Moitra and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Jaan was one of the voices in the song Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen Par.

Jaan Kumar Sanu has not only sung but also penned the lyrics, composed and featured in the recreated track. The original track Dil Mera Churaya Kyun was sung by the legendary Kumar Sanu, while now Jaan Kumar Sanu adds to this, “I was a bit apprehensive to do something my dad has already done. But the initial reviews that I got for the song were pretty good and they motivated me. It was a fun experience shooting. Initially I was nervous but the market responses have been really nice and people have loved the song.”

He further adds, “Recreation of Dil Mera Churaya Kyun was a surprise for my dad. I wasn’t sure of how he would respond. But when he first heard the song, he was silent for five minutes and kept his hand on my head and told me, ‘This is a good song that you have done and this song would be in the minds of people for a long time’. So I was happy and this was the kind of motivation I did need from him.”

Dil Mera Churaya Kyun was a big break to Jaan Kumar Sanu. He elaborates on the idea of coming up with this recreated version, “This is my by- product of the college experience that I had. This is one of my dad’s favourite songs of mine. During a jam session with my friends I got an idea of experimenting with this song.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals what lies in the future. “There is an unplugged version of this song which will be coming soon on Venus and a few more Bollywood projects,” ended the song of a legendary singer.