News |  14 Mar 2018 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

'Phir Kya Gum Hain' an inspiring song to keep you going

MUMBAI: In a life full of competition and stress of reaching on the top, we often come to a stagnant point of de-motivation. The new song from Hichki is a must watch song for people going through the situation.

Phir Kya Gum Hain, as the title suggests, will help you jump over every obstacle coming in your way. The track is listed amongst the best motivational songs that give a reason to smile despite uncountable hurdles.

Sung by Shilpa Rao, the song is composed by Jasleen Royale, while the motivational lyrics are penned by Aditya Sharma and Neeraj Rajawat.

Watch the song below:

Hitchi featuring Rani Mukherjee as the main lead is slated to release on 23 March. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to touch the hearts of audiences.

