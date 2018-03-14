I hope to see Manashi in Mumbai doing playback singing : Palak Muchchal

MUMBAI: The Voice Kids India Season 2, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Palak Muchhal and Shaan witnessed Manashi Sahariah who bestowed the trophy this year. The girl from Assam was battling between the top six contestants under the guidance of coach Palak. The winner was also awarded with a cheque of Rs 25, 00,000 along with the trophy.

While Palak shares her thoughts on Manashi winning The Voice India Kids title she says, “The whole country had a unique kind of attachment with Manashi. Everybody was hoping that Manashi wins. I kept getting so many messages saying she is our hope and should win. Having said that, all the kids who participated are winners. But Manashi winning the trophy is not just a victory for her, but for all those aspirants who come from a small village with big dreams.”

“I haven’t taken part in any of the reality shows and The Voice India Kids was my first as a coach. So I haven’t experienced such anxiety before of the Finale and the name of the winner being announced. Honestly speaking, all of us together had no rivalry between us be it the coaches or the kids. So, all of us were equally nervous and excited for the kids. I have a special connect with Manashi at a personal level. I was over the moon when her name was announced. It was a very emotional feeling and I took a little time to absorb it all, expresses Palak Muchhal about her feeling when Manashi’s name was announced.

Being a mentor and a friend, Palak shares an advice for Manashi, “Most importantly, I would want her to continue with her studies. She must continue with her riyaaz because this is just the beginning for her. She has won the competition, but it shouldn’t go into her head. I hope going forward she pursues music with the same kind of dedication and sincerity because when she grows up, I hope to see her in Mumbai doing playback singing.”

We were curious to know whether Palak would team up with Manashi any time soon. “I am planning a collaboration and I may look at doing concerts with her. You will have to wait and watch,” says the Kaun Tujhe singer.

There are contestants who carry a baggage of lessons from what they learn at reality shows. Well the winner of The Voice India Kids Season 2 also had a few to share, “Apart from singing, I learnt a lot starting from how to perform on stage to voice modulation and expressions. Palak ma’am taught me how to behave while talking to people. She also took me to a mall as well, something that I had never seen before ever in my life. She always taught me to be confident and never think negative about myself. These are the lessons I will cherish forever.”

Lastly Manashi shares on what she would do with the prize money, “I want to help the needy who live on roads and struggle for their basic needs,” ends the winner.