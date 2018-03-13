RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2018 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Short hair changes Katy Perry's view on make-up

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry says short hair has changed her outlook on make-up as she feels it leaves nothing to hide behind.

Perry, who has launched two make-up collections with cosmetics company CoverGirl, is now moving onto her third, complete with cat-themed eye shadow, false lashes and baby blue lip gloss, reports people.com.

"I love make-up's power to transform and empower," she said.

The 33-year-old singer went through a transformation herself last year, when she chopped her hair into a short platinum pixie cut. It was a change that has inspired her to have a new outlook on her make-up routine.

"The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront -- there's nothing to hide behind! I focus on clean, beautiful skin, and then a statement eye or a statement lip," Perry said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katy Perry CoverGirl
Related news
News | 05 Mar 2018

Baba Sehgal hints at making song on Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal has hinted at making a song on American singer Katy Perry, who is known for numbers like Roar and Dark Horse.Sehgal on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself, which also featured a blonde model. 

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

'Glad to see tabla making inroads into global music scene'

MUMBAI: Many remember him from the popular 1990s ‘Wah Ustaad commercial of Taj Tea where as a young boy, he sits alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain, playing the tabla with much effervescence.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2018

Katy Perry habitually late for 'American Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry continuously "turns up late" for judging the singing-based competition show American Idol.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Katy Perry says she never had plastic surgery

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry says she has never gone under the knife to enhance her looks.The Swish Swish singer says she got lasers and filler injections to reduce dark circles around her eyes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2017

Perry spotted arm-in-arm with mystery man

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who is spending the holidays in Denmark with her sister Angela, was spotted going arm-in-arm with a mystery man during an outing here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media announces two new key appointments in the programming team

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of Abbas Syed as 9X Jalwa Vice President, Programming aread more

News
IPRS collaborates with Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is pleased to announce that it has coread more

News
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
,

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talenread more

Interviews
We are excited to produce the Indian stage version of Disney's Aladdin: Ashish Hemrajani

After Beauty And The Beast which mesmerized the audience, Disney India has brought its next read more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi
,

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jazbaa' singer collaborates with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an...read more

2
Grizzly Bear announces U.S. co-headlining tour with Spoon

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Grizzly Bear have announced their U.S. co-headlining tour with indie rock band Spoon. In addition to the dates...read more

3
Short hair changes Katy Perry's view on make-up

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry says short hair has changed her outlook on make-up as she feels it leaves nothing to hide behind.Perry, who has launched...read more

4
Everyone wants to be a DJ today: Prayas of Switchers

MUMBAI: Earlier every young boy wanted to be a cricketer or an actor, but off late the trend of becoming a DJ has also been added to the wish list....read more

5
Birthday Special: Top 10 songs of Atif Aslam

MUMBAI: When one thinks of Atif Aslam, what are the songs you would recollect? Yes it definitely must be all those romantic hits he has given us. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group