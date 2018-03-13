RadioandMusic
News |  13 Mar 2018 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Mel B hints at Spice Girls 'doing stuff together'

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B says the Spice Girls will be "doing stuff together" amid rumours of the band's upcoming reunion and speculation that it could happen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markles wedding.

Mel B, 42, spoke about her recent hint that the mega-group could reconvene for the royal wedding, reports etonline.com.

"We signed to Simon Fuller, the original Spice Girls manager... We signed to him a few months ago," Brown said.

Asked whether the group might relive the experience of their heyday at the upcoming wedding, Brown said: "We will be doing stuff this year together, yes."

The girl group reunited with Fuller in February, before announcing that they felt the time was right to "explore some incredible new opportunities together".

The meeting marked the first time all five members of the chart-topping group had been together since December 2012.

Later in February, Mel B appeared on The Real and said that all five Spice Girls had been invited to the royal nuptials. When asked if they were also performing, she commented: "I'm going to be fired."

However, last week, bandmate Mel C denied she had received a wedding invite.

(Source: IANS)

