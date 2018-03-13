RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2018 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

'Jazbaa' singer collaborates with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an untitled Tamil film.

Aneja had earlier performed with Rahman at a concert. The two will collaborate again, this time for a film, starring Tamil actor Vijay.

"It's been a dream to sing for the maestro. When he asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song, I immediately said yes as for me, music is beyond any language," Vipin said in a statement.

He has also sung a song for a film starring actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Yuvika Chaudhary. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vipin Aneja Jazbaa Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster AR Rahman Jimmy Sheirgill Yuvika Chaudhary
Related news
News | 10 Mar 2018

Kaveri Kapur to give Omi's 'Cheerleader' an Indian version

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur will produce a cover version of Jamaican singer Omi's hit song Cheerleader.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Singing to their tunes: Six women composers of India

MUMBAI: The world is known to be a male dominated place, and yet women have made their mark proving each time with their worth and credibility, Hindi Film Music, is one such field.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Rahman's music in 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake

MUMBAI:  Oscar winner AR Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios' Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

AR Rahman is my inspiration: Ila Paliwal

MUMBAI: Classical singer Ila Paliwal says Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is her inspiration, and she hopes to work with him again soon. Rahman produced Paliwai's debut album Navaratna, released in 2015.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2018

Birthday Special: Best of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari gave a new definition to music with his entry in the industry. Today his songs speak for him and with every passing year, he is leaving his footprints on the sand of time with his music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media announces two new key appointments in the programming team

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of Abbas Syed as 9X Jalwa Vice President, Programming aread more

News
IPRS collaborates with Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is pleased to announce that it has coread more

News
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
,

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talenread more

Interviews
We are excited to produce the Indian stage version of Disney's Aladdin: Ashish Hemrajani

After Beauty And The Beast which mesmerized the audience, Disney India has brought its next read more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi
,

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Grizzly Bear announces U.S. co-headlining tour with Spoon

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Grizzly Bear have announced their U.S. co-headlining tour with indie rock band Spoon. In addition to the dates...read more

2
Short hair changes Katy Perry's view on make-up

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry says short hair has changed her outlook on make-up as she feels it leaves nothing to hide behind.Perry, who has launched...read more

3
Everyone wants to be a DJ today: Prayas of Switchers

MUMBAI: Earlier every young boy wanted to be a cricketer or an actor, but off late the trend of becoming a DJ has also been added to the wish list....read more

4
Birthday Special: Top 10 songs of Atif Aslam

MUMBAI: When one thinks of Atif Aslam, what are the songs you would recollect? Yes it definitely must be all those romantic hits he has given us. The...read more

5
Every singer would want to work with Mithoon: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group