'Jazbaa' singer collaborates with Rahman

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, who has sung songs for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, has teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for an untitled Tamil film.



Aneja had earlier performed with Rahman at a concert. The two will collaborate again, this time for a film, starring Tamil actor Vijay.



"It's been a dream to sing for the maestro. When he asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song, I immediately said yes as for me, music is beyond any language," Vipin said in a statement.



He has also sung a song for a film starring actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Yuvika Chaudhary.

