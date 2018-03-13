Every singer would want to work with Mithoon: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search of something satisfying in music. Finally, his hunt comes to an end with Lo Safar from Baaghi 2.

The Socha Hai fame is a melody lover of the Kishore Da era. He believes the music created back then was lost somewhere until Mithoon created Lo Safar.

“Every singer would want to work with a composer like Mithoon. He is an ace composer and will give you those melodies which we heard in songs by Kishore Da, Rafi Saab and many other. Jiss tarah ki melodies us waqt banti thi, unki melodies mein woh baat hain. I am known for my recreations but I always wanted to collaborate with Mithoon because his compositions have those melodies.”

We have seen him majorly coming with cover versions of various songs more than originals. To this Nautiyal has a reason. “I had started recreations because the songs which were offered by the composers did not have that element in it. The scenario was such that the songs were made to sell. Now a days, songs are being made with just a marketing point of view by the composers. If art is seen like this then it gets depreciated,” said the singer.

“While working with Mithoon I relive those melodies, I don’t miss anything in a song that Mithoon makes. I am a passionate musician and so is he. When passionate people work together that is the kind of equation I am looking for. Last year was all about recreations and this year is going to be about originals,” elaborates Nautiyal.

Watch the track below:

The story-line portrayed in the new track will re-direct you back to the first part of the film which shares a similar story. Lo Safar is a beautiful romantic track which defines ‘true love knows no distance’.

Lo Safar sung Jubin Nautiyal, is from the poem penned by Sayeed Quadri and music has been rendered by Mithoon released under T-Series.

Well Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is all set to hit the box office on 30 March.