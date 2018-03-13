RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2018 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Every singer would want to work with Mithoon: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search of something satisfying in music. Finally, his hunt comes to an end with Lo Safar from Baaghi 2.

The Socha Hai fame is a melody lover of the Kishore Da era. He believes the music created back then was lost somewhere until Mithoon created Lo Safar.

“Every singer would want to work with a composer like Mithoon. He is an ace composer and will give you those melodies which we heard in songs by Kishore Da, Rafi Saab and many other. Jiss tarah ki melodies us waqt banti thi, unki melodies mein woh baat hain. I am known for my recreations but I always wanted to collaborate with Mithoon because his compositions have those melodies.”

We have seen him majorly coming with cover versions of various songs more than originals. To this Nautiyal has a reason. “I had started recreations because the songs which were offered by the composers did not have that element in it. The scenario was such that the songs were made to sell. Now a days, songs are being made with just a marketing point of view by the composers. If art is seen like this then it gets depreciated,” said the singer.

“While working with Mithoon I relive those melodies, I don’t miss anything in a song that Mithoon makes. I am a passionate musician and so is he. When passionate people work together that is the kind of equation I am looking for. Last year was all about recreations and this year is going to be about originals,” elaborates Nautiyal.

Watch the track below:

The story-line portrayed in the new track will re-direct you back to the first part of the film which shares a similar story. Lo Safar is a beautiful romantic track which defines ‘true love knows no distance’.

Lo Safar sung Jubin Nautiyal, is from the poem penned by Sayeed Quadri and music has been rendered by Mithoon released under T-Series.

Well Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is all set to hit the box office on 30 March.

Tags
Baaghi 2 Lo Safar Sayeed Quadri Jubin Nautiyal Mithoon romantic track composer melody Tiger Shroff Disha Patani Ahmed Khan
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2018

'O Saathi' from 'Baaghi 2' depicts a perfect college romance

MUMBAI: O Saathi track released under T-Series from an upcoming movie Baaghi 2 will definitely sway you to your nostalgic ‘college memories’. The song truly is a definition of a perfect romantic song package as it would give you that feel once you watch it.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

I recreated 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain' to express myself: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: We all have one favourite song that we keep humming randomly, creating own versions. The renowned Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal also has a favourite song and he will be presenting it to his fans soon.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

'Mundiyan To Bach Ke' recreated for 'Baaghi 2'

MUMBAI: Recreations of songs are still not taking any pause. The music composers have been busy modernizing famous melody and party numbers. Here comes Baaghi 2’s first song, making its way this Holi with an upbeat number.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2018

Jubin Nautiyal pays tribute to Sridevi on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

MUMBAI: The news of Sridevi’s sudden death, that shocked the entire world, is something people are still not able to get over.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Amit Trivedi feels 'alive' on stage and at the studio

MUMBAI:  Amit Trivedi says he loves to spend time in a music studio and on stage, these are the places he ‘feels alive’.Amit, who is judging a music show titled The Remix for Amazon Prime Video, said he has to push himself for promotional activities.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Media announces two new key appointments in the programming team

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of Abbas Syed as 9X Jalwa Vice President, Programming aread more

News
IPRS collaborates with Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is pleased to announce that it has coread more

News
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
,

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talenread more

Interviews
We are excited to produce the Indian stage version of Disney's Aladdin: Ashish Hemrajani

After Beauty And The Beast which mesmerized the audience, Disney India has brought its next read more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi
,

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Grizzly Bear announces U.S. co-headlining tour with Spoon

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed band Grizzly Bear have announced their U.S. co-headlining tour with indie rock band Spoon. In addition to the dates...read more

2
Short hair changes Katy Perry's view on make-up

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry says short hair has changed her outlook on make-up as she feels it leaves nothing to hide behind.Perry, who has launched...read more

3
Birthday Special: Top 10 songs of Atif Aslam

MUMBAI: When one thinks of Atif Aslam, what are the songs you would recollect? Yes it definitely must be all those romantic hits he has given us. The...read more

4
Every singer would want to work with Mithoon: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Ever since Jubin Nautiyal began his musical career, who is today amongst the famous names in the Bollywood playback industry, was in search...read more

5
CNCO's Highly Anticipated New Album Is Available Now For Pre-Order

MUMBAI: CNCO, one of today’s most acclaimed and successful Latin bands, is gearing up to the release of their highly anticipated sophomore self-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group