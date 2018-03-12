A playlist recalling Shreya Ghoshal hit songs on her birthday

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music diva, who gave hits like Samjhawan, Sun Raha Hai and many more still linger in the hearts of many. She rose to fame winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. First noticed by Sanjya Leela Bhansali, she got an opportunity to make her first Bollywood debut in his movie Devdas. The singer from there on till date has given the industry music one can never get over. Shreya, the nightingale of this era has set a new definition of music with her soothing voice.

On the occasion of celebrating Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday, we get a few evergreen tracks to listen to.

