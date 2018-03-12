RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Mar 2018 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

I didn't expect my songs to turn out so beautiful with Sagarika Music: Suhit Abhyankar

MUMBAI: An electrical engineer by profession, Suhit Abhyankar, is a rare new musician who has not established through reality shows. Suhit, as a music composer has already given music to five Marathi films, out of which three are yet to release while Atithi and Taatva have been released.

Suhit started singing very early in his life. “I started learning in Pune. I intend to be a composer only, but I am learning singing just to understand the basics,” he said.

Already the man behind composing music for many Marathi films, Suhit is also regular on television shows. “I have been a guest on many Marathi music shows. Some along with my mother too, who has written songs. Together, we have presented them on Doordarshan,” Suhit stated. And with Marathi shows, he doesn’t mean reality shows.

Currently, Suhit collaborated with Sagarika Music for a first of its kind musical short film. Though the journey of this song is a little reverse he further added, “I shared a song that I had composed with Sagarika Ma’am on social media. The lyrics were written by Sangeeta tai (Lyricist Sangeeta Barve), with whom I have worked initially too. After listening to the song Sagarika Ma’am connected with me to discuss. She however felt that just releasing this song wouldn’t work and that is how the idea of a video came in. But then, she felt something more was needed, so she wrote a script and shared with me and Sangeeta tai. Basis the script shared by her, Sangeeta tai wrote another 4-5 songs, out of which the second track was born. The script and songs were woven around each other. I didn’t expect my songs to turn out so beautiful with Sagarika Music.”

 “As mentioned, first only one song was shared that was Lagbag, and then as the story was developed, we weaved another song, Nachteya,” adds Suhit.

The short film titled Chandana is about Chandana (the elder child), her sister and their mother. A mother who is duty bound and principled but afraid to break accepted rules of society. The elder daughter, Chandana, is risk taking to achieve her dreams and the younger sister, who is in awe of the courage her sister shows and wants to walk on her footsteps. Despite the risks, their bond as a family, their willingness to sacrifice for each other, wins over everything.

Chandana encourages women education and empowerment and was correctly released on the eve of Women’s Day. For a Marathi short, it garnered around 10,000 views, which is a feat in itself.

Tags
Suhit Abahyankar Sagarika Music Sagarika Barve Women’s Day Doordarshan Chandana Lagbag Nachteya
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2018

Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: It is difficult for a man to express his feelings in words. On this Women’s day, people from all corners of the world have penned their thoughts. When it comes to Bollywood music industry, the male singers also expressed themselves on social media.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that every year women have proved themselves that they are capable of achieving what they want.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Sona Mohapatra on how women's day could be celebrated

MUMBAI: People round the globe are talking about women rights, empowerment, wishing them a great day, encouraging them for their achievements and more. But did anyone ask a woman how she wants the day to be celebrated or her thoughts on this day?

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Women's Day Special: Top 10 songs that will empower women

MUMBAI: 8 March 2018! A big day for all our mums, sisters and all the ladies who play different roles in our lives. It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts. Cheers to those women out there in the music industry for giving us great music!

read more
News | 03 May 2017

'Santoor - The Instrumental Band' all set to break out in the playback circuit

MUMBAI: Santoor is a delicate musical instrument that has been associated in the film industry only with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma who had for a brief period formed the Shiv-Hari group of composers with eminent flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia and made some catchy semi-classical songs in the late ei

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
,

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talenread more

Interviews
We are excited to produce the Indian stage version of Disney's Aladdin: Ashish Hemrajani

After Beauty And The Beast which mesmerized the audience, Disney India has brought its next read more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi
,

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andread more

News
BIG FM makes a move in Mumbai and Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 8, the radio stations leaded in the first position same as last week.read more

News
Amazon Prime Music promises to amaze

MUMBAI: This one is on course to be a hit with music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Super dehydrated' Tim McGraw collapses during concert

MUMBAI: Singer Tim McGraw collapsed during a concert here after being "super dehydrated".McGraw collapsed after he finished singing one of his...read more

2
I didn't expect my songs to turn out so beautiful with Sagarika Music: Suhit Abhyankar

MUMBAI: An electrical engineer by profession, Suhit Abhyankar, is a rare new musician who has not established through reality shows. Suhit, as a...read more

3
Katona `fears for her life?

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona was left "fearing for her life" after her former husband George Kay reportedly threatened to kill her.The former Atomic...read more

4
Bon Jovi celebrates 35-year career with icon award

MUMBAI: The legendary rock band Bon Jovi was honoured with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contributions to music during...read more

5
James Bay returns with new album 'Electric Light' also releases 'Pink Lemonade'

MUMBAI: James Bay will release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Electric Light.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group