RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Mar 2018 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh India Tour heads to the Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Golden Voice, Arijit Singh to enthrall audiences in Mumbai on 24 March, 2018 at MMRDA Grounds, 6:30 pm onwards. For the ones who missed it last time, here is a never to miss chance.  Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour Powered by Fortune Biryani Special Driven by Toyota Yaris is a concert series produced by Wizcraft.

According to the Arijit’s Indian Tour, the Mumbai gig is supposed to be its concluding one. Due to concerts cancelation in Guwahati and Hyderabad, the organizers might re-schedule the concerts in these two locations, may be before or after Mumbai.  

Also Read: Arijit Singh's Guwahati concert cancelled

One of the biggest tours of all time, Arijit Singh 2018 Tour, an initiative by GiMA Concerts was held across major cities such as Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurgaon and Ahmedabad.

The singer, who has captured the hearts of over millions across the world, has taken the nation by storm with his chartbusters. Arijit Singh has sung over 150 tracks, won more than 50 popular awards, and has acquired a staggering fan base that’s growing every year. Not only are his songs heard in India, but Arijit Singh has his fan following all over the world and has been recognized as the most-heard artist for four consecutive years.

Tags
Arijit Singh Mumbai MMRDA Grounds Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour Fortune Biryani Special Toyota Yaris WIzcraft Guwahati Hyderabad GiMA Concerts
Related news
News | 10 Mar 2018

Our band Qareeb wants to be like Coldplay: Wajahat Hasan

MUMBAI: Wajahat Hasan, a singer belongs to the Etawa Gharana and is being trained in classical music. All this is happening, while he has a rocking band called Qareeb.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2018

List of DJ's to catch up on Amazon Prime Original's 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix is a stage where experimentation and innovation reign supreme. The show starting from 9 March, features fusions of multiple genres of music from trap mixed with Bhangra, to future bass mixed with East Asian sounds, from blues to desi beats and much more.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

'Khol De Par' will motivate you to explore your thoughts

MUMBAI: Khol De Par from an up-coming movie Hichki has been released under YRF. The track features Rani Mukherjee who’s playing the role of a ‘teacher’. In the song video, she finds interesting ways to explain the matter to the students.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

Pharrell Williams visits elephant care centre in India

MUMBAI: Pharrell Williams on Tuesday paid a visit to rescued elephants at a care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.He visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre after taking a look at Agra's majestic Taj Mahal.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2018

Desi Music Factory has planned 50 songs for 2018: Anshul Garg

MUMBAI: Desi Music Factory, a music label that has produced many a hit song and their recent one with Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar La La La has been the second most trending song on YouTube and all platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
,

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talenread more

Interviews
We are excited to produce the Indian stage version of Disney's Aladdin: Ashish Hemrajani

After Beauty And The Beast which mesmerized the audience, Disney India has brought its next read more

Press Releases
BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi
,

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andread more

News
BIG FM makes a move in Mumbai and Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 8, the radio stations leaded in the first position same as last week.read more

News
Amazon Prime Music promises to amaze

MUMBAI: This one is on course to be a hit with music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
I didn't expect my songs to turn out so beautiful with Sagarika Music: Suhit Abhyankar

MUMBAI: An electrical engineer by profession, Suhit Abhyankar, is a rare new musician who has not established through reality shows. Suhit, as a...read more

2
'Super dehydrated' Tim McGraw collapses during concert

MUMBAI: Singer Tim McGraw collapsed during a concert here after being "super dehydrated".McGraw collapsed after he finished singing one of his...read more

3
Katona `fears for her life?

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona was left "fearing for her life" after her former husband George Kay reportedly threatened to kill her.The former Atomic...read more

4
Bon Jovi celebrates 35-year career with icon award

MUMBAI: The legendary rock band Bon Jovi was honoured with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contributions to music during...read more

5
James Bay returns with new album 'Electric Light' also releases 'Pink Lemonade'

MUMBAI: James Bay will release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Electric Light.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group