Arijit Singh India Tour heads to the Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Golden Voice, Arijit Singh to enthrall audiences in Mumbai on 24 March, 2018 at MMRDA Grounds, 6:30 pm onwards. For the ones who missed it last time, here is a never to miss chance. Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh MTV India Tour Powered by Fortune Biryani Special Driven by Toyota Yaris is a concert series produced by Wizcraft.

According to the Arijit’s Indian Tour, the Mumbai gig is supposed to be its concluding one. Due to concerts cancelation in Guwahati and Hyderabad, the organizers might re-schedule the concerts in these two locations, may be before or after Mumbai.

One of the biggest tours of all time, Arijit Singh 2018 Tour, an initiative by GiMA Concerts was held across major cities such as Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurgaon and Ahmedabad.

The singer, who has captured the hearts of over millions across the world, has taken the nation by storm with his chartbusters. Arijit Singh has sung over 150 tracks, won more than 50 popular awards, and has acquired a staggering fan base that’s growing every year. Not only are his songs heard in India, but Arijit Singh has his fan following all over the world and has been recognized as the most-heard artist for four consecutive years.