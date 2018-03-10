RadioandMusic
'Ya Ya Lagna Madhe' is a typical barati song

MUMBAIYa Ya Lagna Madhe song released from an upcoming Marathi movie Tula Pan Bashing Bandhyachay will give you a maharastrian wedding ‘barati’ feel. The song will be among the maharastrian wedding songs list.

The track, sung by Suhas Sawant will surely mesmerize you with his voice, lyrics have been penned by Bhanudas Vyavahare and music has been rendered by Agnel Roman. The track has been released under Zee Music Marathi.

A Bhanudas Vyavahare film Tula Pan Bashing Bandhyachay starring Shweta Kharat, Vrushali Patel, Rahul Patil, Suvarna Kale and Ritesh Nagarale is set to release soon.

