Third and final day of Horn OK Please 3.0 edition

MUMBAI: After two successful editions, Delhi's much loved food and music festival, Horn Ok Please, is back and with a bang. Apart from having some delectable food at the fest, what makes the festival the talk of town is the music line-up it offers. With over 20 home-grown artistes, Horn OK 3.0 festival started with a bang on Friday and is coming with a smashing conclusion on Sunday 11 March 2018.

With some interesting bands like Qareeb and Chizai to solo artistes like Nisarg and Shubham Semwal, festival's first day full of young energy and unique music. The second day too, went by lot of zeal with performances by bands and individual artistes.

Wajahat Hasan, the lead vocalist of the band Qareeb, had the following to say about his experience, "It was amazing to perform at Horn Ok Please, third edition. Unfortunately, the time was shortened, but the 35 minutes we got were absolutely great and people loved the performance. We look forward to perform for the next year too."

The third and final day is on 11 March 2018 at JLN Stadium with regulars like Sejal Morris to Pooja Sharma to Bhavya Raj all set to perform at the event.

H.O.P. 3.0 will feature a staggering 150+ stalls including some of the best food trucks, food carts, dessert stalls and a Quirk Bazaar like last time.