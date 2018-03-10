RadioandMusic
Jeet Gannguli's is back with his first Punjabi song 'Tere Naal Rehna'

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his first song from the album Barsaat Mein with over five million views,  Jeet Gannguli is back with the second song called Tere Naal Rehna, a Punjabi romantic track  released under Zee Music.

Also Read: Jeet Gannguli releases first song from debut album

Jeet Gannguli's Aashiqui 2, City Lights, Humari Adhuri Kahani, amongst others have been chart-busters in the past and now he currently gears up for his second independent song. Tere Naal Rehna is all about the love that will build relationships and bring people closer.   Lyrics by Kumaar, the romantic Punjabi number has singer Jeet Gannguli and singer Joytica Tangri lending their melodious voices.

Talking about the same, Jeet Gannguli adds, “This is my first ever Punjabi song.  I'm very fond of Punjabi food, culture and their music is very rich. While eating dinner at a Punjabi Dhaba with old school Punjabi songs playing. After sharing the picture on social media, I got a lot of request from my North Indian fans to do a Punjabi song. I played the tune to Anurag from Zee Music and he instantly approved it for the album. This is a small gift to my north Indian fans.  This is a duet between me and Joytica Tangri who is a very promising singer in today's time. I'm really looking forward to this song after the first one really got a lot of appreciation.”

Click here to view the track:

He further adds, “Music has no language, the lyrics can be in any language but it's the melody that touches people's heart.” Jeet Gannguli's upcoming song Tere Naal Rehne is full of melody and will definitely make you remind of your loved ones.”

With the entire album composed by Jeet Gannguli, the song is out on Zee Music Company which is receiving some good response from the viewers.  The music video has been shot like a concert and features Jeet Gannguli and a group of musicians playing live instruments. Currently, he is working on other songs of his album and Bollywood movies.

