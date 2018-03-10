RadioandMusic
News |  10 Mar 2018 18:27

Adah Sharma happy to make singing debut with Tamil film

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is making her singing and acting debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva's Charlie Chaplin 2.

Adah, who last featured in Commando 2 in Hindi and in Kshanam in Telugu, has learnt Carnatic music for 10 years.

On the song she has sung for the Prabhudheva-starrer, Adah said in a statement: "I'm very happy that Charlie Chaplin 2 is my debut in Tamil. My dad was always keen that I do a Tamil film. Director Shakthi, producer T Shiva and music director Amrish thought I would be perfect for this song. Tamil is my mother tongue, so this was fun."

The story behind how Adah landed the chance to sing for the film is interesting.

A source close to the film said that Adah sang one of her film's songs on a fan's request while going live on Instagram. When the makers of Charlie Chaplin 2 heard it, they wanted her to use her talent for the movie too.

Shakthi Chidambaram has himself penned the lyrics for the song, which is the film's title track.

(Source: IANS)

